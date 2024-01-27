Advertiser Disclosure
Ramit Sethi’s 7 Best Money Questions To Ask Your Partner

By Adam Palasciano
Ramit Sethi, host of Netflix’s “How To Get Rich,” briefly shared seven questions you should ask your partner when it comes to money in a recent LinkedIn post.

7 Important Money Questions To Ask Your Partner, According to Sethi

Here are the 7 best money questions to ask your partner:

  1. When you hear the word “money,” what’s the first thing that comes to mind?: When you think about money, it’s important that your partner shares at least some similar fiscal values as yourself. Posing this simple question can help you get a better idea of what goes on in their head regarding the topic of money. You might be surprised to learn that you have more money goals in common than you imagined.
  2. What do you wish you learned about money earlier?: Financial education from an early age is so important. If your partner didn’t learn enough about money earlier in life, they could still be curious about what they can learn now. Asking about what they wish they learned about money earlier can be a catalyst for a better understanding today. 
  3. What’s your favorite thing to spend money on?: Understanding your partner’s spending habits is crucial. This is particularly true if you share expenses. Asking about their favorite thing that they like to spend money on will give you a sense of how (and what) they spend money on. This will help you see if your own spending habits align or differ from theirs.
  4. What’s something you don’t believe in spending money on today that you could see yourself changing your mind about in the future?: Everyone has things they believe in spending money on and things that they would never spend their money on. But, people change and so do their priorities. Understanding what your partner believes is worth spending money on today — and how their perspective might change in the future — can help you gauge your long-term financial compatibility.
  5. What do you wish the two of you would spend more money on together?: Relationships are a beautiful part of life. Often, they involve spending money on things together. This can be on a vacation, leisurely activities, or anything else you both might enjoy. If your finances are in good shape and you’re saving responsibly, ask your partner what they wish you could spend more money on together — something that can bring you closer and make you feel more connected.
  6. What do you appreciate about how your partner handles money?: One of the most important aspects of a relationship is appreciation for one another. This includes how your partner handles money. Asking them what they appreciate about your money habits — and vice versa — will give you both a better understanding of what works and what doesn’t.
  7. What are some of your “Rich Life” bucket list goals?: This question is probably the most fun. Asking your partner what their bucket list goals are can help you see what’s important to them. Personal goals cost money, and being able to save to achieve them together is a beautiful thing.

