Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Financial Planning

6 Key Signs You’re Not on Track To Build Generational Wealth

3 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
Happy, big family and quality time bonding of children, parents and grandparents together on a sofa.
PeopleImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Building generational wealth is a goal many individuals strive for. It involves creating a financial foundation that can benefit not only you but also future generations of your family. However, it’s essential to ensure you’re on the right track to achieve this long-term objective. Here are seven signs that indicate you may not be on the path to building generational wealth.  

Living Beyond Your Means

One sign you’re not on track to build generational wealth is if you’re consistently living beyond your means. If you find yourself struggling to make ends meet, relying heavily on credit cards, or constantly in debt, it’s time to reevaluate your spending habits. Building generational wealth requires discipline and making smart financial choices.

Lack of Financial Literacy

Without a solid understanding of personal finance, it can be challenging to build generational wealth. If you haven’t taken the time to educate yourself about investments, savings, and money management, you might be missing out on crucial opportunities. Improve your financial literacy so you can make informed decisions.

Investing for Everyone

Also stay abreast of the latest financial trends and strategies. Actively seek knowledge by reading books and personal finance websites, watching financial news shows, and speaking with financial experts. Building generational wealth requires a proactive approach and a willingness to adapt to the dynamic nature of the financial landscape.

Neglecting Retirement Planning

Retirement planning is a critical component of building generational wealth. If you’re not actively contributing to a retirement account or haven’t started planning for your golden years, it’s a sign you’re not prioritizing long-term financial stability. Begin by exploring retirement options and regularly contributing to retirement savings accounts to secure your financial future.

Failing to Diversify Investments

Another sign you may not be on track to build generational wealth is if you’re not diversifying your investments. Relying solely on one asset class or putting all your eggs in one basket can be risky. Consider diversifying your investment portfolio by exploring different avenues such as stocks, real estate, bonds, or mutual funds. Diversification helps mitigate risk and increases your chances of long-term financial growth.

Neglecting Estate Planning

Estate planning is often overlooked, but it plays a crucial role in building generational wealth. Failing to create a comprehensive estate plan can lead to unnecessary taxes, legal complications, and disputes among family members. Consult with an estate planning attorney to ensure your assets are protected and your wealth is transferred smoothly to future generations.

Investing for Everyone

Ignoring Opportunities for Passive Income

Creating multiple streams of income is an important part of building generational wealth. If you’re solely relying on your job for income, you may be missing out on opportunities to generate passive income. Explore avenues such as rental properties, dividend-paying stocks, or online businesses that can generate income even when you’re not actively working.

The Takeaway

Building generational wealth is a long-term endeavor that requires careful planning, financial discipline, and ongoing education. By recognizing these six signs and taking proactive steps to address them, you can put yourself on the right track to secure a prosperous future for yourself and future generations.

More From GOBankingRates

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

Related Content

5 Most Valuable American Coins Still in Circulation

Wealth

5 Most Valuable American Coins Still in Circulation

August 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett: 10 Books He Recommends That Will Make You Rich

Money

Warren Buffett: 10 Books He Recommends That Will Make You Rich

August 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s How Much Cash Americans Keep Stashed at Home in 2023 — Is It the Right Amount?

Money

Here's How Much Cash Americans Keep Stashed at Home in 2023 -- Is It the Right Amount?

August 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Places You Should Never Keep Your Money When You Travel, According to Travel Agents

Money

6 Places You Should Never Keep Your Money When You Travel, According to Travel Agents

August 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How To Plan for a Generational Wealth Transfer When You Have a Blended Family

Wealth

How To Plan for a Generational Wealth Transfer When You Have a Blended Family

August 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: Here Are 3 Things I Never Waste Money On

Wealth

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: Here Are 3 Things I Never Waste Money On

August 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

More Than 30% of Americans Have Been Victims of These 7 Financial Fraud Schemes: How To Protect Yourself

Money

More Than 30% of Americans Have Been Victims of These 7 Financial Fraud Schemes: How To Protect Yourself

August 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Will Your Job Be Affected by the Heat? How the US Economy Is Losing Billions

Money

Will Your Job Be Affected by the Heat? How the US Economy Is Losing Billions

August 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Mark Cuban Does His Own Chores — What He Spends His Money on Instead of Hiring Staff

Wealth

Mark Cuban Does His Own Chores -- What He Spends His Money on Instead of Hiring Staff

August 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Places To Live in Europe That Are So Expensive Only the Rich Can Afford It

Money

7 Places To Live in Europe That Are So Expensive Only the Rich Can Afford It

August 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Ways To Recognize an Investment Scam

Money

7 Ways To Recognize an Investment Scam

August 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Key Signs It’s Time To Quit Your Side Hustle

Side Gigs

10 Key Signs It's Time To Quit Your Side Hustle

August 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Mark Cuban and Grant Cardone: 4 Things You Must Do Before Starting a Business

Money

Mark Cuban and Grant Cardone: 4 Things You Must Do Before Starting a Business

August 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Which States Offer the Best Tax Laws for Small Businesses?

Money

Which States Offer the Best Tax Laws for Small Businesses?

August 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The 20 Richest Countries in the World Right Now Might Surprise You

Money

The 20 Richest Countries in the World Right Now Might Surprise You

August 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Food Stamps: 4 States That Are Paying a Lot Less in SNAP — Is Yours One of Them?

Money

Food Stamps: 4 States That Are Paying a Lot Less in SNAP -- Is Yours One of Them?

August 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!