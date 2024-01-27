Advertiser Disclosure
8 Ways You Can Get a Break on Your Bills If You’re Poor

By Elizabeth Constantineau, AI Editor
Financial struggles can be overwhelming, especially when it comes to managing bills. However, there are several ways you can get a break on your bills if you’re struggling financially. Here’s a breakdown of different strategies and programs that can offer some relief.

Negotiating With Service Providers

A good place to start in times of financial hardship is to directly contact your service providers. Being honest about your situation can sometimes lead to companies working with you to reduce bills, delay payments or offer more affordable payment plans. Many companies are willing to consider individual circumstances, especially if it means maintaining a long-term customer relationship.

Help With Utility, Phone and Internet Bills

Financial assistance for utility, phone and internet bills can significantly reduce the burden for those struggling financially. Here are a few ways to provide relief and support in managing these essential services:

  • Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program: For year-round help with utility bills, contact your local LIHEAP office or the National Energy Assistance Referral Hotline at (866) 674-6327.
  • Lifeline Assistance: Lifeline offers discounted telephone or internet service for individuals and families with low incomes. Check your eligibility and learn how to apply through their website.

How To Get Rental Assistance

Understanding how to navigate the world of rental assistance is crucial for those in need. Here are some assistance options or routes you can take to secure the help you require:

  • Online search for assistance: Begin by searching online for rental assistance programs in your area, including those offered by your state, tribal and local government.
  • Utilize local government and community resources: Local government offices, libraries and cultural centers often have information on available assistance programs.
  • Contact 211 for help: Dialing 211 can connect you with a local specialist who can guide you to resources for paying rent.
  • Rental housing counseling: Some agencies offer low- or no-cost rental housing counseling. To find local experts, call (800) 569-4287 or search for a HUD-approved agency online.
  • Subsidized housing and housing choice vouchers: HUD offers programs to help pay rent. Subsidized housing provides reduced rents, while housing choice vouchers can cover part of the rent in privately owned properties. Check the HUD map to find participating communities.
Interim Strategies During the Assistance Process

Receiving funds from rental assistance programs can take several weeks but there are a few things you can do in the meantime.

Communicating With Landlords

Proactively engage in discussions with your landlord. Be transparent about your efforts to secure rental assistance and negotiate for temporary leniency or a modified payment plan.

Dealing With Pending Evictions

If facing the threat of eviction, it’s important to understand your rights. Reach out to local legal aid organizations for advice on navigating the eviction process. They can provide crucial guidance on temporary protections and your rights under federal and state laws.

Final Take

Navigating through financial difficulties calls for an understanding of the assistance options at your disposal. Whether it’s rental aid, utility bill support or discounted services, these programs can provide much-needed relief for those struggling to make ends meet.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

Our in-house research team and on-site financial experts work together to create content that’s accurate, impartial, and up to date. We fact-check every single statistic, quote and fact using trusted primary resources to make sure the information we provide is correct. You can learn more about GOBankingRates’ processes and standards in our editorial policy.

