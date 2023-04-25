Categories

Banking

Investing

Credit Cards

Loans

Retirement

Saving & Spending

Trending

Hubs

Financially Savvy Female

GEN Z:
The Future of Finance

Economy Explained

Retirement at Any Age
Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Jobs

These 25 Companies Offer the Highest Paying Internships to Students and New Grads in 2023

David Nadelle

By David Nadelle

Las Vegas - Circa June 2019: Amazon.
jetcityimage / Getty Images

There is no such thing as wasted learning, but given the astronomical cost of education, it would be a bonus if you could start your career off on the right financial footing with an appreciably paid internship in your field.

Seeking Entry-Level Work in 2023? Graduates Should Apply to These 25 Jobs Today
Explore: How To Build a Financial Plan From Zero

Using the median monthly base pay of salaries by current or former U.S.-based interns between Mar. 1, 2022 and Feb. 28, 2023, San Francisco-based job search and review site Glassdoor has released its annual list of companies offering the highest-paying internships in the U.S.

More From Your Money: Choose a high-interest saving, checking, CD, or investing account from our list of top banks to start saving today.

Here is Glassdoor’s list of the 25 Highest-Paying Internships in the U.S. for 2023 by company rank (and business sector) and average monthly salary:

The 25 Highest-Paying Internships in the U.S. for 2023

  1. Stripe (Tech) — $9,064
  2. Roblox (Tech) — $9,017
  3. NVIDIA (Tech) — $8,280
  4. Coinbase (Tech) — $8,206
  5. Meta (Tech) — $8,160
  6. Capital One (Finance) — $8,050
  7. Credit Suisse (Finance) — $7,947
  8. Bain & Company (Consulting) — $7,873
  9. Amazon (Tech) — $7,809
  10. EY-Parthenon (Consulting) –$7,651
  11. TikTok (Tech) — $7,619
  12. Adobe (Tech) — $7,568
  13. Snap (Tech) — $7,520
  14. HubSpot (Tech) — $7,477
  15. Splunk (Tech) — $7,375
  16. LinkedIn (Tech) –$7,360
  17. Twitter (Tech) — $7,290
  18. BlackRock (Finance) — $7,270
  19. J.P. Morgan (Finance) — $7,188
  20. McKinsey & Company (Consulting)– $7,170
  21. Uber (Tech) — $7,090
  22. Citi (Finance) — $7,025
  23. ServiceNow (Tech) — $6,989
  24. Rivian (Automotive) — $6,988
  25. Microsoft (Tech) — $6,934
Make Your Money Work Better for You

Interns have had to adapt to an unpredictable labor market and changing workplace realities over the past few years, but those looking to gain experience and fulfil school requirements this summer will have plenty of appealing opportunities throughout all work sectors.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think AI Will Replace Your Job?
Find: 10 US Cities With Plenty of Jobs and Cheap Housing

Not surprisingly, tech companies rule Glassdoor’s list of the highest paying internships, with no less than 16 tech companies scattered throughout the top 25. Also included are five financial institutions (Capital One, Credit Suisse, BlackRock, J.P. Morgan and Citi), three consulting firms (Bain & Company, EY-Parthenon and McKinsey & Company) and electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work Better for You

About the Author

David Nadelle

David Nadelle

David Nadelle is a freelance editor and writer based in Ottawa, Canada. After working in the energy industry for 18 years, he decided to change careers in 2016 and concentrate full-time on all aspects of writing. He recently completed a technical communication diploma and holds previous university degrees in journalism, sociology and criminology. David has covered a wide variety of financial and lifestyle topics for numerous publications and has experience copywriting for the retail industry.
Learn More

In Case You Missed It

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

1pximage