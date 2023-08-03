Advertiser Disclosure
AI and Chat GPT: ‘White-Collar, Higher-Paid Workers’ Could Be Next To Have Jobs Replaced

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
Artificial intelligence’s rapid surge, mostly thanks to the release of ChatGPT, seems to be omnipresent. While the technology is revolutionizing everything and helping many people in the way they work or to make more money, one downside is the toll it’s taking on jobs. And the next segment of the population that might be threatened could be “white-collar, higher-paid workers,” according to a new Pew Research Center study

“AI is distinguished from past technologies that have come over the last 100-plus years,” Rakesh Kochhar, an expert on employment trends and a senior researcher at Pew, told CNBC. “It is reaching up from the factory floors into the office spaces where white-collar, higher-paid workers tend to be.”

The study found that in 2022, 19% of American workers were in jobs that are the most exposed to AI, in which the most important activities may be either replaced or assisted by AI. What’s more, nearly six in 10 workers are likely to have varying levels of exposure to AI.

“Overall, AI is designed to mimic cognitive functions, and it is likely that higher-paying, white-collar jobs will see a fair amount of exposure to the technology,” according to the study. 

Yet, the analysis doesn’t consider the role of AI-enabled machines or robots that may perform mechanical or physical tasks, which may reduce both employment and wages.

“Jobs held by low-wage workers, those without a high school diploma, and younger men are more exposed to the effects of industrial robots,” the study noted. 

According to Pew, the top five jobs for men among the most exposed occupations to AI include sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing; lawyers; computer occupations; couriers and messengers; and accountants and auditors. 

For women, they are secretaries and administrative assistants (except legal, medical and executive); office clerks; receptionists; accountants and auditors; and booking, accounting and auditing clerks.  

Phil Siegel, founder of CAPTRS, noted that while some jobs will disappear, they will tend to be entry-level jobs and those workers will have other opportunities assuming they are skilled. 

“But the vast number of jobs will be made more effective and this will be the result of having an “angel on the shoulder” of the worker,” said Siegel. 

“Salespeople, accounting and finance, supply chain, research and development, high-level coding, and many more will have AI-enhanced software that raises productivity but doesn’t lower jobs.”

While Siegel said he agreed with the premise that the impact of AI will be greater than some past technologies, he nuanced it by adding that in and of itself, it will not dramatically change the structure of many industries other than the software industry itself. 

