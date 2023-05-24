Can You Really Make $5,000 Reviewing Target Products? Inside the Remote Job That Went Viral

In an uncertain economy with high inflation, many people are looking for side gigs or ways to earn extra cash. But people also remain skeptical about scams or programs that seem “too good to be true.”

TikTok user Taylors Hustle recently shared a video about how to earn $3,000 to $5,000 “working from home” for Target. Is it true?

First, let’s be clear on a few things:

It’s not actually a remote “job” or staff position at Target

You’ll be paid as a 1099 independent contractor and have to pay taxes on your earnings over $600 per year.

Since you’re not a Target employee, you also won’t enjoy an employee discount.

On the bright side, you don’t have to hope your resume will be discovered in a virtual slush pile and nor have to face a job interview. If you are willing to put in the work, you can take on the role.

So What Is This Job?

The gig actually entails working as a Target affiliate marketer. Target delivers up to 8% commission for sales to affiliates who promote their products on social media, blogs, or websites.

What Is Affiliate Marketing?

Affiliate marketing is a business model where bloggers, influencers and other business owners earn money reviewing or recommending products from their favorite businesses. Amazon, one of the leaders in the world in this industry, earned $470 billion in revenue through its affiliate programs in 2021.

But is affiliate marketing really a quick and easy way to earn side cash? The average affiliate earnings marketer makes about $50,000 per year, according to PayScale and Taboola, while the top 10% earn $71,000 per year. Be aware that the bottom 10% may earn as little as $37,000 per year.

Since 12 X $5,000 = $60,000, Taylor’s claims of income of $5,000 per month as a Target affiliate are fairly accurate.

How Does the Target Partner Program Work?

To become a Target Partner and start earning money, simply visit Partners.Target.com and fill out an application to become a Target Partner. You’ll need your social media URLs or handles, plus any websites where you plan to market Target products. The application takes minutes to complete.

Once you’re approved, simply share your favorite Target products, sales and deals with friends, family, and on your social media channels or websites of choice, using your unique referrer code. You’ll earn up to 8% on every sale.

