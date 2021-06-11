Advertiser Disclosure
Goldman Sachs Asks Employees to Inform Firm of Vaccination Status

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

June 11, 2021
Covid-19 Vaccination.
Prostock-Studio / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Goldman Sachs has asked employees to inform the firm of their COVID vaccination status prior to their return to the office, but it is not making vaccination mandatory.

“Registering your vaccination status allows us to plan for a safer return to the office for all of our people as we continue to abide by local public health measures,” Goldman Sachs said in a memo obtained by GOBankingRates. “As a result, it is mandatory that you submit your vaccination status on the Canopy app, whether or not you are vaccinated, by Thursday, June 10 at 12:00 p.m. ET.  While we strongly encourage you to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, we understand that the choice to get vaccinated is a personal one.” The memo was sent to U.S. employees who had not yet registered their status.

According to recent updated guidance by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Federal EEO laws do not prevent an employer from requiring all employees physically entering the workplace to be vaccinated for COVID-19, so long as employers comply with the reasonable accommodation provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

A Rockefeller Foundation and Arizona State University survey of more than 1,300 medium and large companies in the U.S. and the U.K. found that vaccinations are the top priority for employers: 88% of employers plan to require or encourage their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and 59% plan to incentivize their employees to be vaccinated. In addition, 60% of employers say they will require proof of vaccination from employees, according to the survey.

About the Author

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a former full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.

