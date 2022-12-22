Guide to the Best Remote Jobs — and How To Land One in 2023

If one of your New Year resolutions is to finally take a leap of faith and find — or switch to — a remote job, you are not alone. According to FlexJobs, 97% of professionals want to work remotely in either a 100% remote job or a hybrid workplace.

But looking for and, more importantly, landing a remote job can be very different from a “regular” job search. According to an AT&T study, the hybrid work model is expected to grow to 81% in 2024 from 42% in 2021. This means the market will get exponentially competitive.

While there are plenty of companies across industries adopting remote workplaces, there are still some key factors to consider in order to put yourself in the best light as a job applicant, said Toni Frana, Career Services Manager at FlexJobs. “To find a remote job in 2023, it’s important to set clear and intentional daily, weekly and monthly goals to stay organized and on track in your search,” she said.

Frana recommended that applicants be ready to tailor their resume and cover letter, point out any remote work experience they previously had, showcase their remote work skills, and include a technology section to highlight the programs they are familiar with — including remote collaboration tools such as Zoom, Google Drive and Slack.

“Employers hiring for remote roles want to see that potential hires have technology know-how, and good communication, problem-solving and organizational skills,” Frana added.

Another tip is to include networking activities in your job search, as competition for remote roles is high. For example, Frana suggested reconnecting with past colleagues, finding new ways to network with online groups, researching remote-friendly companies and interacting with their senior-level people on LinkedIn and on social media.

Right now, these six career categories are dominating the remote job marketplace, according to FlexJobs:

Accounting & Finance Marketing Computer & IT Project Management HR & Recruiting Customer Service

“We’ve also noticed remote job growth across other categories as well, such as event planning, travel and hospitality, nonprofit and philanthropy, medical research, communications, art and creative, news and journalism, and legal — all scaling at least 45% in the first half of 2022,” added Frana.

FlexJobs compiled data for August through November 2022 to produce a list of the 10 companies posting the greatest volume of remote positions:

CVS Health Robert Half International UnitedHealth Group Kelly Lee Hecht Harrison (LHH) Kforce Randstad Thermo Fisher Scientific BairesDev Creative Financial Staffing (CFS)

