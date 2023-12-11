I’m a Business Expert: Here’s Why Work-Life Harmony Is Better Than Work-Life Balance

Hispanolistic / Getty Images

“Work-life balance” is a concept we’ve all heard about and one many of us try to achieve. It’s the idea that you balance out how much time you work with how much time you spend doing other, non-work-related activities you enjoy. These can include spending time with family and friends, focusing on hobbies, taking vacation time, learning a new language and so on.

CNBC reported that “work-life balance” is often regarded as an important indicator of a thriving, successful career. The two generations of workers who place a high value on work-life balance and seek out benefits that enable flexibility are millennials and Gen Zers. In fact, many Gen Z individuals are trying to redefine what success looks like at work and in life.

However, Harvard Business School professor Ranjay Gulati has a different idea. He spoke to CNBC and explained why he thinks work-life balance is a “horrible, misleading” goal to achieve.

Why Work-Life Balance Is a Problem

According to Gulati, work-life balance doesn’t work. He encourages his students, as well as the CEOs he interviews on his podcast, “Deep Purpose,” to ignore the common career advice of finding work-life balance.

“My primary issue with the term ‘work-life balance’ is that it puts work in opposition to life. It assumes that work is bad and life is good,” explained Gulati. “Work shouldn’t consume you, but when you treat work and life completely separate, by implication, you’re saying, ‘I’m dead when I’m at work.'”

Finding a balance between work and life is not easy and does not guarantee happiness. Gulati explained that the concept of work-life balance is based on the false premise that work and life are two separate and unrelated entities. The reality is that work and life are intertwined for most people. Attempting to separate them can lead to a lack of fulfillment and burnout throughout your career.

“It’s self-limiting because when you subscribe to that belief, work is just work, devoid of meaning beyond a paycheck and perhaps a sense of power,” said Gulati. “There’s so much more enrichment we can derive from our work when we find what we do is meaningful and connect it to a personal value or interest.”

Gulati is a strong believer that the happiest people seek harmony rather than a balance between work and life.

Focus On Finding Happiness At Work

Gulati suggested a few tips to find more happiness at work:

Find continuity : People can create a more fulfilling and grounded life for themselves when there’s continuity between both personal and professional routines.

: People can create a more fulfilling and grounded life for themselves when there’s continuity between both personal and professional routines. Find areas of compromise : It’s best to find areas of compromise and synergy. This can include asking to take on work projects that align with your personal interests and experiences or forming more meaningful connections with your coworkers.

: It’s best to find areas of compromise and synergy. This can include asking to take on work projects that align with your personal interests and experiences or forming more meaningful connections with your coworkers. Find meaning in what you do: Finding meaning in your work can change how you view life. In fact, research shows that those who find their work meaningful are more likely to be promoted or get a raise. These same people also tend to be more hard-working and motivated than their colleagues.

According to Gulati, a happier, more successful career happens when you merge your personal and professional lives.

