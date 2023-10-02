Advertiser Disclosure
I’m a Career Expert: 9 Key Signs You Didn’t Get the Job

By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
In the tense waiting period following a job interview, it’s normal to be anxious and look for any indications you landed the job. While every company’s hiring process is unique, there are common signs suggesting you didn’t get the job. Recognizing these signs can help manage expectations and encourage proactive next steps.

GOBankingRates spoke with Alysia Straw, a healthcare recruiter at Vermont-based Springfield Hospital. Here’s what she says are key signs you didn’t get the job.

1. Your Interview Was Very Brief

A notably brief interview, particularly if it ends sooner than scheduled, can be indicative of a decision made. A hiring manager may curtail the discussion if it is determined you are not the right fit.

“If you were called in for an interview for a professional position and the interview lasted only 10 minutes, it’s almost certain you were not selected for the position,” Straw told GOBankingRates. “When you are considered a viable candidate, hiring managers will take the time to learn about you and ask about your skill set and future goals. When an interview is cut short, the hiring manager has determined within a few questions that they do not wish to proceed with your application.”

2. There Is No Discussion of Compensation

A conversation about salary and benefits typically signals serious consideration. If this topic is absent during the interview or subsequent communications, it might indicate the company is not looking to move forward with your candidacy.

“When an employer is interested in adding you to the team, they want to put their best foot forward,” said Straw. “They will often discuss the positives of their benefit packages as well as the wonderful company perks. If the hiring team does not bother to showcase their stellar benefits and send you on your way, most likely you didn’t get the job.”

3. You Receive Vague Responses

When interviewers provide ambiguous responses to your queries about the next steps or the timeframe for a decision, it could be a subtle hint of rejection. Enthusiastic employers will generally share clear and detailed information regarding the subsequent stages of the hiring process.

4. The Interviewer Is Disengaged

An interviewer’s demeanor can speak volumes. If the interviewer seems disinterested, frequently checks the time, or fails to engage in meaningful conversation about your role and responsibilities, these might be signs of a negative outcome.

5. Lack of Talk About the Future

During interviews, recruiters often discuss the candidate’s potential future within the company, exploring how they envision their growth and contributions. A conversation lacking such future-oriented discussions can be a red flag, indicating a lack of vision for your role in the organization.

6. Silence

A significant indicator that you didn’t get the job is a prolonged silence from the employer. Companies eager to onboard candidates typically maintain open lines of communication. If your follow-up emails remain unanswered and the stipulated response time lapses without news, it might be time to move on and explore other opportunities.

“You have been interviewed for the position. You thought you did well and tried your best to demonstrate your exceptional abilities. Three weeks have passed, and you have heard nothing but radio silence. This is definitely not a good sign,” warned Straw.

7. The Job Is No Longer Listed on the Company Website

Another indication you might have to continue your job search is when you check for the job listing but it’s nowhere to be found. This usually means the role is no longer available.

“If you interviewed for the job, heard nothing, and then noticed the posting disappeared, there’s a good chance they just gave the position to someone else,” said Straw.

8. No Reference Check

Employers usually reach out to references when seriously considering a candidate. If your references report no contact from the employer, it might be a sign your application is not progressing.

9. They Tell You

“As a recruiter, I truly believe that best practice mandates that I let the candidate know they did not get the job,” said Straw. “A good recruiter will either send an email (if it was only a phone screening) or call you if you did not get the job.”

Moving Forward

In the dynamic landscape of job hunting, resilience and adaptability are vital. While these signs can suggest an unfavorable outcome, it’s important to remember that the hiring process can be unpredictable. Until receiving an official response, there’s always a glimmer of hope. If a rejection is confirmed, treat it as a learning experience, seek constructive feedback, and refine your approach for future opportunities.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

