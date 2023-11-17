Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Jobs

I’m an Expert Job Recruiter: Avoid This Common LinkedIn Mistake That Can Turn Off Employers

2 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
Getting ready for finals stock photo
Pekic / iStock.com

LinkedIn, an online professional network with 950 million members, can be a great way to connect with potential employers and build business relationships. There are several features, tips and tricks to help you stand out to job recruiters, but there’s one in particular that can actually make you seem a little desperate.

LinkedIn has an “Open to Work” feature that lets employers, recruiters and your network know you’re looking for a job. But former Google recruiter Nolan Church and current CEO of talent marketplace Continuum called it “the biggest red flag on LinkedIn.”

In an interview with CNBC Make It, Church compared recruiting to dating. “You have to make the other side feel like you’re exclusive,” he said. According to Church, hiring managers see LinkedIn’s “Open to Work” sign as a signal that you’ll take any job from whoever reaches out to you. “It actually feels to a hiring manager like desperation,” he said.

As a recruiter, Church said you want to feel like that person really wants to work at your company instead of just any company. The “Open to Work” sign makes it look like the opposite.

And there have been mixed reviews from users on LinkedIn on the effectiveness of the feature.

On Reddit, one user added “Open to Work” to their profile for a month and received no emails. The user also stated that they get more emails and job offers when they don’t have it on their profile. Another posted that they get spam and email blasts from recruiters who haven’t read their resume, but sometimes you can still get good leads.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Someone commented that if you get no messages at all, consider reworking your profile and adding buzzwords to help recruiters find you.

According to Church, recruiters believe “the best people are not looking for jobs” because they’re happy where they are, and their skills and talents have helped them build opportunities for themselves. This doesn’t mean you shouldn’t apply to jobs, Church added, just don’t show it on LinkedIn.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Are You Freelancing but Not Getting Paid? Follow These 8 Steps Now

Money

Are You Freelancing but Not Getting Paid? Follow These 8 Steps Now

November 17, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

This 1999 Georgia Coin Is Worth $10,000 Because of an Error

Wealth

This 1999 Georgia Coin Is Worth $10,000 Because of an Error

November 17, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Check Your $2 Bills — They Could Be Worth a Ton

Wealth

Check Your $2 Bills -- They Could Be Worth a Ton

November 17, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

The Richest County in Every State

Wealth

The Richest County in Every State

November 17, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Most Valuable American $2, $50, $100 Bills Still in Circulation

Wealth

10 Most Valuable American $2, $50, $100 Bills Still in Circulation

November 17, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Buffalo Nickels With This Distinctive Error Are Worth Upwards of $100K — What Are the Odds of Finding One?

Wealth

Buffalo Nickels With This Distinctive Error Are Worth Upwards of $100K -- What Are the Odds of Finding One?

November 17, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I Cashed Out My 401(k): How I Bounced Back and Saved More for Retirement Than Ever

Money

I Cashed Out My 401(k): How I Bounced Back and Saved More for Retirement Than Ever

November 16, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 of the Most Valuable Nickels

Wealth

10 of the Most Valuable Nickels

November 16, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Here’s the Average Net Worth of Each Generation

Wealth

Here's the Average Net Worth of Each Generation

November 16, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How Growing Up Poor Could Make You Rich

Wealth

How Growing Up Poor Could Make You Rich

November 17, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Study Shows It Takes 16% of New Grads Six Months to Find a Job — 4 More Reasons a College Degree Won’t Pay Off

Money

Study Shows It Takes 16% of New Grads Six Months to Find a Job -- 4 More Reasons a College Degree Won't Pay Off

November 16, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Financial Recovery: Rebuilding From an Empty Bank Account

Money

Financial Recovery: Rebuilding From an Empty Bank Account

November 16, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Retirement Savings: 4 Best Sources For Retirees To Find Jobs

Money

Retirement Savings: 4 Best Sources For Retirees To Find Jobs

November 16, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 of the Most Valuable Quarters

Wealth

10 of the Most Valuable Quarters

November 16, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford These Common Household Expenses

Money

In Less Than a Decade, You Won't Be Able To Afford These Common Household Expenses

November 16, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

3 Most Unreliable Cars for Winter Driving

Wealth

3 Most Unreliable Cars for Winter Driving

November 16, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!