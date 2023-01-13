Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Jobs

Remote Work: Watch These Companies for Jobs in 2023 Says Flexjobs

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Customer support contact center female employee of Mongolian ethnicity working remotely from home, using a laptop, wearing a headset and resolving a customer’s issue with a smile.
Ivan Pantic / Getty Images

Working remotely — a trend that started during the pandemic — is growing and here to stay. So much so that FlexJobs saw an eye-popping 20% increase in the number of remote job listings in 2022 over 2021.

Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not Claim Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone
Find: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay On Track
Discover: 5 (Really Good) Reasons You Should Quit Your Job Now Despite Economic Uncertainty

Now, FlexJobs published a Top 100 list of remote jobs in 2023, which span several industries, including biotech, business services, education, finance, healthcare, insurance, retail, software development, staffing and recruiting and travel.

More From Your Money: Choose a high-interest saving, checking, CD, or investing account from our list of top banks to start saving today.

These companies are the ones that posted the most remote jobs — which Flexjobs describes as a professional-level job that allows employees to work from home either entirely or part of the time, in a hybrid environment — from Jan. 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2022.

“With the growing interest in remote work among today’s professionals, we couldn’t be more excited to share the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2023,” said Toni Frana, Career Services Manager at FlexJobs.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Take Our Poll: If Elon Musk Offered You a Job Paying You More Than You Make Today, Would You Work for Him?

“Especially given current economic uncertainty, we’re honored to highlight this year’s list of 100 companies creating a more flexible future of work, and help workers identify and connect to the many remote career opportunities available.”

Here are the top 20:

  1. Liveops
  2. Working Solutions
  3. TTEC
  4. CVS Health
  5. Kelly
  6. Williams-Sonoma
  7. Sutherland
  8. Robert Half International
  9. TranscribeMe
  10. Transcom
  11. BCD Travel
  12. UnitedHealth Group
  13. BELAY
  14. Cactus Communications
  15. Kforce
  16. LHH – Lee Hecht Harrison
  17. Activus Connect
  18. AnywhereWorks
  19. Randstad
  20. Thermo Fisher Scientific

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article:

Make Your Money Work Better for You

About the Author

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.
Learn More

In Case You Missed It

  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

1pximage