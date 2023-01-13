Remote Work: Watch These Companies for Jobs in 2023 Says Flexjobs

Working remotely — a trend that started during the pandemic — is growing and here to stay. So much so that FlexJobs saw an eye-popping 20% increase in the number of remote job listings in 2022 over 2021.

Now, FlexJobs published a Top 100 list of remote jobs in 2023, which span several industries, including biotech, business services, education, finance, healthcare, insurance, retail, software development, staffing and recruiting and travel.

These companies are the ones that posted the most remote jobs — which Flexjobs describes as a professional-level job that allows employees to work from home either entirely or part of the time, in a hybrid environment — from Jan. 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2022.

“With the growing interest in remote work among today’s professionals, we couldn’t be more excited to share the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2023,” said Toni Frana, Career Services Manager at FlexJobs.

“Especially given current economic uncertainty, we’re honored to highlight this year’s list of 100 companies creating a more flexible future of work, and help workers identify and connect to the many remote career opportunities available.”

Here are the top 20:

Liveops Working Solutions TTEC CVS Health Kelly Williams-Sonoma Sutherland Robert Half International TranscribeMe Transcom BCD Travel UnitedHealth Group BELAY Cactus Communications Kforce LHH – Lee Hecht Harrison Activus Connect AnywhereWorks Randstad Thermo Fisher Scientific

