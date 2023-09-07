Advertiser Disclosure
The Silent Rich: 7 Jobs That Earn More Than You Think

By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
In today’s economy, the spotlight often shines on high-profile careers like software engineering, finance, or celebrity influencers. Yet, there’s a collection of unassuming professions that many overlook.

These “silent rich” have quietly built substantial incomes, often without the glitz and glamour. Here are seven such professions that might surprise you with their earning potentials.

1. Elevator Mechanic

People rarely think of the individuals who install and maintain the elevators we use daily. But with skyscrapers dotting city landscapes and elevators being a necessity in most multi-story buildings, elevator mechanics are in high demand. Their specialized skills can command a handsome salary, often exceeding six figures in metropolitan areas.

2. Air Traffic Controller

Responsible for the safe take-off, flying, and landing of thousands of flights daily, air traffic controllers have a job filled with immense responsibility. With extensive training and high-stress environments, these professionals can earn a significant salary, often nearing the $200,000 mark.

3. Longshoreman

Working in ports loading and unloading ships is physically demanding, but longshoremen, especially those in busy international ports, can make a substantial income, with some experienced individuals reaching six figures.

4. Court Reporter

These professionals are responsible for transcribing spoken words during court proceedings, ensuring accuracy in legal records. Their attention to detail and fast typing skills can earn them incomes that often surpass the average household income, especially when they take on high-profile cases or additional freelance work.

5. Radiation Therapist

A key figure in the fight against cancer, radiation therapists administer radiation treatments to patients. Their specialized training and the critical nature of their role mean that many earn upwards of $80,000 annually, with experienced therapists earning considerably more.

6. Commercial Diver

It’s not just about diving for treasures or exploring coral reefs. Commercial divers often work on underwater construction projects, inspect pipelines, or even engage in salvage operations. Their work is risky, and as compensation for the hazards and required expertise, they can command a high salary.

7. Locomotive Engineer

Trains play a crucial role in transporting goods across countries. Locomotive engineers, responsible for operating these massive machines, undergo rigorous training. Given the responsibility and skill set, many of these engineers earn salaries well above the national average.

Success and wealth don’t always come with fame or spotlight. Many professionals in less-publicized fields have harnessed their expertise, demand, and the unique nature of their jobs to achieve high earning potentials. So, the next time you think of lucrative careers, remember the silent rich who’ve paved their way in less conventional professions.

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

