How To Turn a $5 Horse Bet Into $100

The Tote Board

The morning line is rarely, if ever, an exact reflection of what the horse will eventually pay if he wins. As race time approaches, each horse’s odds will shift upward or downward a little as people all over the country — and in the case of the Derby, all over the world — bet on him.

Keep your eye on the tote board and the up-to-the-minute odds as the race approaches. It’s that big sign in the infield if you’re actually at Churchill Downs, typically lit up with flashing lights. If you’re wagering online, you can check current odds right next to the horse’s name on the race card.

Post time betting odds reflect actual gambling activity on each horse. As more bets are placed on him, his odds will become shorter. If bettors decline to wager on him, his odds will grow longer.

You’re paid based on post-time odds if you win, not what the experts thought when they arrived at the morning line. If bettors see something they like in Slow Poke and bet his odds down to 30/1, your $5 winning ticket will pay $155, not $255, no matter what the morning line said.

In this way, betting on the horses differs from betting on other sports. If you place a bet on your favorite team to win the Super Bowl at the start of the season at 20/1 and the odds drop to 7/1 as the season progresses, your odds are locked in. With the horses, your payout is based on the odds when the race starts, not when you placed your bet.[x]

Here’s a tip: If Slow Poke drops from 50/1 betting odds to 20/1 odds or less in a matter of seconds, this means bettors somewhere put down significant wagers on the horse. They either know something that you don’t, or they’ve had one too many mint juleps.