Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Making Money

7 Reasons Why ‘Get-Rich-Quick’ Plans Fail

3 min Read
By Hanna Horvath
Dollar bundles on wooden background.
DenisProduction.com / Shutterstock.com

Dreaming of getting rich overnight? The lure of “get-rich-quick” schemes can be irresistible as they essentially promise huge sums of money in exchange for little work or a very low investment.

Before falling for the hype, though, it’s important to understand the truth behind these big claims. In most cases, these schemes create more financial problems than they solve. 

Here are seven reasons why “get-rich-quick” plans fail — and ways to legitimately build wealth. 

1. They Promise Unrealistic Returns

Sound too good to be true? That’s because it probably is. Many schemes claim you can make a large amount of money in a very short amount of time, using enticing language to attract victims. But think about it — if this were such an easy way to build wealth, everyone would be doing it. 

2. They Require Little Work for Lots of Profit

Making a lot of money typically takes significant time and effort. Some investing scams will claim you can achieve huge returns on your money without having in-depth knowledge of the market or actively trading. It’s important to understand how much work goes into achieving something so you’ll know what’s feasible — and what’s a scam. 

3. There’s Little Transparency on What They Actually Do

Vague descriptions like “make money while you sleep” or “elite investment strategies” are red flags. Legitimate investments or businesses should clearly explain how they make money. 

4. There’s No Real Product or Service

Valid investments are tied to real companies or businesses — if you’re not sure exactly what you’re investing in, it’s a sign you probably shouldn’t invest. 

Make Your Money Work Better for You

5. They Require an Upfront Payment

Many schemes ask for money upfront to access “secrets” that will supposedly make you wealthy. This is often just a ploy to grab cash without providing value.

6. You Must Recruit Others To Make Money

Many “get-rich-quick” schemes are pyramid schemes, which rely on investors recruiting new participants to drive money, instead of actually generating wealth through a product or service.   

7. They Rely on ‘Hot Tips’ and ‘Secrets’

Building wealth takes work, persistence, and some luck — no tip can substitute. As Dave Ramsey has put it, the key to lasting wealth is investing steadily over time.

The road to building wealth is often slow and steady, and not very flashy. Yet it’s often much more sustainable to stick with money-generating habits that don’t seem like a pipe dream, including:

  • Increasing your income with side hustles, like ridesharing or food delivery ;
  • Getting a raise at your current job;
  • Building a sustainable savings strategy ;
  • Investing consistently over time ;
  • Reducing spending and high-interest debt.

While these tips may seem more boring than something that can make you rich overnight, they’re all tried-and-true ways to build wealth over time.

More From GOBankingRates

Best Ways To Make Money

Related Content

7 Key Signs Your Budget Is Unrealistic

Money

7 Key Signs Your Budget Is Unrealistic

February 17, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Are You Confused By New Tipping Culture? Here’s What To Know About Adding Gratuity

Money

Are You Confused By New Tipping Culture? Here's What To Know About Adding Gratuity

February 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

8 Telltale Signs That Someone Used To Be Poor

Money

8 Telltale Signs That Someone Used To Be Poor

February 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Budget Planning & Other Tips for Supporting a College-Bound Kid

Money

Budget Planning & Other Tips for Supporting a College-Bound Kid

February 15, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Countries To Live Outside the US That Are So Cheap You Could Quit Your Job

Money

10 Countries To Live Outside the US That Are So Cheap You Could Quit Your Job

February 17, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Is It a Good Idea to Tell Your Heirs About Your Estate Plan?

Money

Is It a Good Idea to Tell Your Heirs About Your Estate Plan?

February 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

4 Ways Families Are Hurt Most by Inflation — And Advice To Overcome Them

Money

4 Ways Families Are Hurt Most by Inflation -- And Advice To Overcome Them

February 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

4 Side Hustles That Pay Weekly via Direct Deposit or Cash

Side Gigs

4 Side Hustles That Pay Weekly via Direct Deposit or Cash

February 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

These 5 Rare Quarters From Over 20 Years Ago Are Worth a Ton Now

Wealth

These 5 Rare Quarters From Over 20 Years Ago Are Worth a Ton Now

February 17, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Rachel Cruze’s Best Frugal Advice

Money

Rachel Cruze's Best Frugal Advice

February 17, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

4 Ways To Protect Your Money in the Most Popular Digital Spaces

Money

4 Ways To Protect Your Money in the Most Popular Digital Spaces

February 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change

Side Gigs

Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It's Worth Checking Your Spare Change

February 17, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

I Earn $500+ Per Month Using Swagbucks and Rewards Apps — Here’s How I Do It

Money

I Earn $500+ Per Month Using Swagbucks and Rewards Apps -- Here's How I Do It

February 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Copper Coins Worth Money

Wealth

5 Copper Coins Worth Money

February 17, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Multimillionaire — 3 Ways I Maintain a Frugal Lifestyle To Stay That Way

Wealth

I'm a Multimillionaire -- 3 Ways I Maintain a Frugal Lifestyle To Stay That Way

February 17, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Robert Kiyosaki Shares How To Figure Out Which Investing Level You’re At

Wealth

Robert Kiyosaki Shares How To Figure Out Which Investing Level You're At

February 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!