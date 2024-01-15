Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Making Money

Frugal YouTuber Austin Williams: How To Save More Money Without Making More

3 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
Man relaxing with his hands behind his head
Moyo Studio / iStock.com

Saving money can be challenging when your income is limited. Financial YouTuber Austin Williams recently discussed this issue. Williams, known for his frugal living and savvy financial tips, shared 10 strategies to increase savings without needing a higher income. Here’s his advice for managing finances effectively.

Adjust Tax Withholdings

Williams suggests adjusting the amount of tax withheld from your paycheck. By slightly increasing the withholding percentage, you can end up with a larger tax refund at the end of the year. This method acts as a form of forced savings by helping you accumulate a significant amount over time.

Switch Banks

Many people lose money due to high fees and low interest rates from their banks. Williams highlights the importance of choosing a bank with better benefits, such as no monthly fees and higher interest rates. He contrasts the experiences with different banks, illustrating how switching to a more competitive bank can result in substantial savings.

Invest in Index Funds

For those with some savings, Williams recommends investing in index funds. This approach not only provides higher returns compared to traditional savings accounts but also serves as a passive income source. He shares his personal success with index funds, showing how they can be a game-changer for savings.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Earn Dividend Payments

Dividend payments can be another source of income. Williams shares his experience of receiving dividends, which, combined with interest from investments, significantly boosted his yearly income.

Sell Unused Items

The YouTuber stresses the value of decluttering and selling items you no longer use. He shares his own experiences with selling items online, emphasizing how easy and profitable this can be.

Switch Mobile Providers

Williams points out that many people overspend on their cell phone bills. He suggests switching to more affordable mobile service providers, which can save hundreds of dollars annually.

Shop Around for Insurance

Insurance is a major expense for many. Williams advises shopping around for better insurance deals, potentially saving a significant amount each month.

Try a Savings Challenge

Engaging in a savings challenge can be a fun and effective way to save. Williams discusses various challenges, like the penny challenge, that can help accumulate a considerable sum over time.

Reduce Waste

By cutting down on waste, particularly food waste, you can save a lot of money. Williams urges viewers to use resources more efficiently and reduce unnecessary expenses.

Spend Less

Williams recommends making small, daily decisions to reduce expenses. This, he argues, is the most direct way to increase savings without increasing income.

Bottom Line

Williams’ video provides practical and accessible tips for anyone looking to improve their financial situation without relying on an increased income. His approach combines smart financial strategies with everyday habits, offering a comprehensive guide to better money management and a secure financial future.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Best Ways To Make Money

Related Content

6 Auto Trends To Watch Out For in 2024

Money

6 Auto Trends To Watch Out For in 2024

January 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh: Everything You’ve Been Told About Money Is a Lie

Wealth

Jaspreet Singh: Everything You've Been Told About Money Is a Lie

January 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Newly Unemployed? 7 Sound Steps From Experts To Get Back on the Right Track

Money

Newly Unemployed? 7 Sound Steps From Experts To Get Back on the Right Track

January 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey Host George Kamel: Can You Rent an Apartment With No Credit History?

Money

Dave Ramsey Host George Kamel: Can You Rent an Apartment With No Credit History?

January 09, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

15 Best Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

Money

15 Best Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

January 15, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

The Living Wage a Family Needs in 20 of the Most Affordable Major Cities

Money

The Living Wage a Family Needs in 20 of the Most Affordable Major Cities

January 15, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Have a Side Gig? It’s About To Change — Here’s What You Need To Know

Side Gigs

Have a Side Gig? It's About To Change -- Here's What You Need To Know

January 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Union Requests $20B in Funding From Congress To Address Backlogs, Overpayments and More

Money

Social Security: Union Requests $20B in Funding From Congress To Address Backlogs, Overpayments and More

January 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Will Car Prices Be Lower in 2024?

Money

Will Car Prices Be Lower in 2024?

January 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Retired but Want To Work? Try These 5 Jobs for Seniors That Involve Working With Kids

Side Gigs

Retired but Want To Work? Try These 5 Jobs for Seniors That Involve Working With Kids

January 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

The Richest Small Town in Every State

Money

The Richest Small Town in Every State

January 14, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

9 Jobs Where You Can Make Your Own Schedule and Earn $10,000 a Month or More

Money

9 Jobs Where You Can Make Your Own Schedule and Earn $10,000 a Month or More

January 08, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Rachel Cruze and Dave Ramsey: 8 Things To Do Differently With Your Money in 2024

Money

Rachel Cruze and Dave Ramsey: 8 Things To Do Differently With Your Money in 2024

January 13, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Financial YouTuber Charlie Chang: 7 Things To Do in Your 20s To Become Rich

Wealth

Financial YouTuber Charlie Chang: 7 Things To Do in Your 20s To Become Rich

January 08, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

12 Ways the Rich Save Money That Poor and Middle Class People Don’t

Wealth

12 Ways the Rich Save Money That Poor and Middle Class People Don't

January 14, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

The Dave Ramsey Show: How to Budget After a Job Loss

Money

The Dave Ramsey Show: How to Budget After a Job Loss

January 13, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!