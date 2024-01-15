Frugal YouTuber Austin Williams: How To Save More Money Without Making More

Moyo Studio / iStock.com

Saving money can be challenging when your income is limited. Financial YouTuber Austin Williams recently discussed this issue. Williams, known for his frugal living and savvy financial tips, shared 10 strategies to increase savings without needing a higher income. Here’s his advice for managing finances effectively.

Adjust Tax Withholdings

Williams suggests adjusting the amount of tax withheld from your paycheck. By slightly increasing the withholding percentage, you can end up with a larger tax refund at the end of the year. This method acts as a form of forced savings by helping you accumulate a significant amount over time.

Switch Banks

Many people lose money due to high fees and low interest rates from their banks. Williams highlights the importance of choosing a bank with better benefits, such as no monthly fees and higher interest rates. He contrasts the experiences with different banks, illustrating how switching to a more competitive bank can result in substantial savings.

Invest in Index Funds

For those with some savings, Williams recommends investing in index funds. This approach not only provides higher returns compared to traditional savings accounts but also serves as a passive income source. He shares his personal success with index funds, showing how they can be a game-changer for savings.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Earn Dividend Payments

Dividend payments can be another source of income. Williams shares his experience of receiving dividends, which, combined with interest from investments, significantly boosted his yearly income.

Sell Unused Items

The YouTuber stresses the value of decluttering and selling items you no longer use. He shares his own experiences with selling items online, emphasizing how easy and profitable this can be.

Switch Mobile Providers

Williams points out that many people overspend on their cell phone bills. He suggests switching to more affordable mobile service providers, which can save hundreds of dollars annually.

Shop Around for Insurance

Insurance is a major expense for many. Williams advises shopping around for better insurance deals, potentially saving a significant amount each month.

Try a Savings Challenge

Engaging in a savings challenge can be a fun and effective way to save. Williams discusses various challenges, like the penny challenge, that can help accumulate a considerable sum over time.

Reduce Waste

By cutting down on waste, particularly food waste, you can save a lot of money. Williams urges viewers to use resources more efficiently and reduce unnecessary expenses.

Spend Less

Williams recommends making small, daily decisions to reduce expenses. This, he argues, is the most direct way to increase savings without increasing income.

Bottom Line

Williams’ video provides practical and accessible tips for anyone looking to improve their financial situation without relying on an increased income. His approach combines smart financial strategies with everyday habits, offering a comprehensive guide to better money management and a secure financial future.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates