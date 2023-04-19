Making Money: How To Get Paid To Find Flaws in AI

If you’re tech-savvy and want to earn extra cash, participating in OpenAI’s Bug Bounty Program could be a great opportunity. OpenAI, the artificial intelligence (AI) research firm behind ChatGPT, launched this initiative to improve the reliability and safety of their AI tools.

If you spot a qualifying issue in the AI system, you’ll get paid up to $20,000. Payouts start at $200 and are based on the bug’s severity. The average payout over the last three months is about $650.

Note: Per the program rules, certain system issues, like malicious code, don’t qualify for a reward.

How to participate in OpenAI’s Bug Bounty Program

Here’s how to get started as a bug bounty hunter:

Read the program details. Create an account with OpenAI’s partner, Bugcrowd, Inc., a bug bounty platform. Go through onboarding consisting of videos, a training manual and more. Choose a project (known as an engagement) and review the rules. Hunt for bugs. Report issues as you find them. Collect your reward (if your find meets the project’s criteria).

Unfamiliar with ChatGPT?

ChatGPT is an AI tool that functions like the chatbots you’ve probably interacted with on company websites — but perhaps is a little more advanced. Did you know that it can also help you get work done? You can use ChatGPT to:

Write resumes and cover letters.

Prepare for common interview questions.

Brainstorm ideas.

Draft documents.

Translate text into different languages.

Write summaries of long content.

Plus, you can still make money from AI if you’re not interested in finding bugs in AI systems! While OpenAI isn’t publicly traded, you can buy similar stock by investing in companies that create similar tools, like Google or Amazon.

