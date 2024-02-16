Advertiser Disclosure
Prefer Side Gigs? Land Remote Freelance Jobs With the Top 10 Companies Hiring

2 min Read
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
The workplace landscape has drastically changed since the pandemic — and these changes are here to stay. Freelancing, side gigs and remote work are now very common occurrences. Indeed, an estimated 64 million U.S. professionals performed freelance work in 2023, and given the demand for remote work and job flexibility, the trend shows little indication of slowing down, according to a FlexJobs report.

And if you want to be successful working remotely or freelancing, there are a few steps you can take that can help the process.

How To Land a Remote Freelance Job

FlexJobs lead career expert Toni Frana said that building strong freelance opportunities for yourself requires some planning and persistence.

First and foremost, she said, knowing exactly what type of freelance work you want to pursue will help you focus your efforts in the right direction.

“Once you’ve decided what type of freelance work is right [for you], you want to start establishing yourself as an expert who offers quality work in your field,” added Frana.

Then, Frana recommended working to build a personal brand that highlights what you can do on your social media channels — including LinkedIn, X and Instagram.

“While getting started, think about reaching out to people in your network. Consider not only professional connections, but also friends and family members who may be able to help you discover the right opportunities for you,” added Frana.

And now, FlexJobs has released its 2024 “State of Remote Freelance Jobs report”, which includes the top companies hiring remote workers, as well as the 10 career categories which experienced the highest growth in remote freelance jobs in 2023. The report also details the strongest fields concerning remote freelance job prospects in 2024.

Top 10 Companies For Remote Freelance Job Growth

  • 1. TELUS.
  • 2. Robert Half International.
  • 3. Welocalize.
  • 4. BELAY.
  • 5. LHH — Lee Hecht Harrison.
  • 6. Kforce.
  • 7. ModSquad.
  • 8. Insight Global.
  • 9. Solomon Page.
  • 10. Kelly.

Top 10 Career Fields for Remote Freelancers

FlexJobs noted that the 2024 report showed a steady pace for remote freelance opportunities in new career fields, including news and journalism and consulting to entertainment and media, operations, social media, and editing.

  • 1. Bilingual services.
  • 2. Graphic design.
  • 3. Art and creative.
  • 4. Copywriting.
  • 5. Consulting.
  • 6. News and journalism.
  • 7. Entertainment and media.
  • 8. Operations.
  • 9. Social Media.
  • 10. Editing.

