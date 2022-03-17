Remote Work: Top 25 Side Gigs To Pursue From Home and How Much They Pay

Side hustles are more popular than ever, especially since the onset of the pandemic. According to Coursera, nearly one in three people with side gigs need the extra income, with 45% of American workers reporting a supplemental job.

“The pandemic forever changed how, when and where we work, leading many people to tap into their transferable skills, interests or hobbies for side jobs, or even as possible career paths,” said Sara Sutton, Founder and CEO of FlexJobs.

FlexJobs said that side hustles can be done part-time, seasonal or on an occasional basis, and are good options to bring in extra income, gain experience in new industries or career paths, grow professional networks, transition to retirement or pursue passions.

FlexJobs named the top 25 side jobs that can be done from home, have active job listings, are open to candidates based anywhere in the U.S. and cover a variety of industries and career levels. Here is the full list, including the average salary provided by Payscale.

Bookkeeper — $18/hour Career Coach — $19/hour Curriculum Writer — $29/hour Copy Editor — $19/hour Customer Service Representative — $14/hour Editor — $20/hour Executive Assistant — $21/hour Graphic Designer — $18/hour Health Coach — $20/hour Interpreter — $20/hour Lead Generation Specialist — $15/hour Medical Coder — $19/hour Online ESL Teacher — $20/hour Project Manager — $26/hour Proofreader — $18/hour Recruiter — $19/hour Resume Writer — $19/hour Search Engine Evaluator — $19/hour Social Media Manager — $16/hour Tech Support — $19/hour Test Prep Instructor — $18/hour Travel Consultant — $19/hour Tutor — $18/hour Virtual Assistant — $16/hour Writer — $21/hour

Although there are plenty of options, the FlexJobs’ career coaching team also said it’s important to ensure that you’re making the right career choice. Determine how much time you’ll be able to dedicate to a side job and if it can fit into your schedule. Certain markets may also be hiring in particular fields at higher rates than others.

You should also keep a list of your best transferable skills.

FlexJobs pointed out that the best skills for freelancers or entrepreneurs include self-motivation, strong communication, organization, knowledge of or willingness to learn certain business practices, the ability to work well independently and being comfortable with uncertainty.

