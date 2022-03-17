Advertiser Disclosure
Remote Work: Top 25 Side Gigs To Pursue From Home and How Much They Pay

Side hustles are more popular than ever, especially since the onset of the pandemic. According to Coursera, nearly one in three people with side gigs need the extra income, with 45% of American workers reporting a supplemental job.

“The pandemic forever changed how, when and where we work, leading many people to tap into their transferable skills, interests or hobbies for side jobs, or even as possible career paths,” said Sara Sutton, Founder and CEO of FlexJobs.

FlexJobs said that side hustles can be done part-time, seasonal or on an occasional basis, and are good options to bring in extra income, gain experience in new industries or career paths, grow professional networks, transition to retirement or pursue passions.

FlexJobs named the top 25 side jobs that can be done from home, have active job listings, are open to candidates based anywhere in the U.S. and cover a variety of industries and career levels. Here is the full list, including the average salary provided by Payscale. 

  1. Bookkeeper — $18/hour
  2. Career Coach — $19/hour
  3. Curriculum Writer — $29/hour
  4. Copy Editor — $19/hour
  5. Customer Service Representative — $14/hour
  6. Editor — $20/hour
  7. Executive Assistant — $21/hour
  8. Graphic Designer — $18/hour
  9. Health Coach — $20/hour
  10. Interpreter — $20/hour
  11. Lead Generation Specialist — $15/hour
  12. Medical Coder — $19/hour
  13. Online ESL Teacher — $20/hour
  14. Project Manager — $26/hour
  15. Proofreader — $18/hour
  16. Recruiter — $19/hour
  17. Resume Writer — $19/hour
  18. Search Engine Evaluator — $19/hour
  19. Social Media Manager — $16/hour
  20. Tech Support — $19/hour
  21. Test Prep Instructor — $18/hour
  22. Travel Consultant — $19/hour
  23. Tutor — $18/hour
  24. Virtual Assistant — $16/hour
  25. Writer — $21/hour

Although there are plenty of options, the FlexJobs’ career coaching team also said it’s important to ensure that you’re making the right career choice. Determine how much time you’ll be able to dedicate to a side job and if it can fit into your schedule. Certain markets may also be hiring in particular fields at higher rates than others.

You should also keep a list of your best transferable skills.

FlexJobs pointed out that the best skills for freelancers or entrepreneurs include self-motivation, strong communication, organization, knowledge of or willingness to learn certain business practices, the ability to work well independently and being comfortable with uncertainty.

