4 Side Hustles That Pay Weekly via Direct Deposit or Cash

By Adam Palasciano
Side hustles are the lifeblood of so many Americans. As of 2022, two in five Americans (roughly 40%) currently have a side hustle, according to Zapier. This is up from about a third (34%) in December 2020.

Side hustles help supplement your regular income so you can make ends meet, save for a long-term goal or pay down existing debt to get ahead financially.

Here are four side hustles that pay weekly via direct deposit.

Food and Grocery Delivery Apps

Signing up to be a shopper or driver for food delivery apps such as Instacart, Shipt, Uber Eats and Doordash is an easy way to put a few extra bucks in your pocket. The best part of these gig app jobs is that you can work on your terms and they pay out more regularly than other jobs. The majority of these apps only require you to be over 18 years old and have your own form of reliable transportation to pick up and deliver orders.

Dog Walker

If you’re a dog lover (or a dog parent yourself) consider a side gig as a dog walker. Many people have been called back to the office since the pandemic has waned and need dog walkers during the workday. You can sign up to be a dog walker on popular third-party platforms like Rover and Wag, which will connect you to nearby clients in need of dog-walking services.

Rideshare Driver

If you have a car and spare time to shuttle people from place to place, consider signing up as a rideshare driver. Apps like Uber and Lyft offer opportunities to earn extra money on your own time. It’s difficult to find people who don’t have rideshare apps on their phones. People always need rides, especially if you live in an urban area where rates of car ownership are typically lower. You can even make yourself available to work during busy times like weekend evenings, so you can earn more.

Renting Out Space In Your House

Renting out empty space in your home is another side hustle that can earn you a pretty penny. Platforms like Airbnb allow you to list and rent your empty room (or empty property) to travelers from around the globe. If you’re comfortable with strangers in your home and feel like you’re ready to be a welcoming host, this can be a lucrative side hustle for you. If you aren’t comfortable, another great option is to rent your empty spare room on a platform like Neighbor. Instead of hosting strangers, you make your space available as storage space for someone else’s stuff.

