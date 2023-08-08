7 of the Most Expensive Items Made in the USA

Patriotism, craftsmanship, and unparalleled quality often intertwine when we talk about products made in the USA. While imported goods often come with a lighter price tag, there’s an undeniable allure in acquiring something locally made.

The reasons range from a heightened sense of community and support for local artisans to the sheer brilliance of American craftsmanship. Here are seven of the most lavish and pricy items made on American soil:

3Sixteen Heavyweight Indigo Denim — $270

Rooted in the vibrant hubs of Los Angeles and New York, 3Sixteen produces jeans that are a blend of style and substance. With denim woven in Okayama, Japan, these jeans are pieced together in LA, echoing a global inspiration combined with local craftsmanship.

Alden Waxed Longwing Bluchers — $555

The oldest shoemaker in New England, Alden Shoe Company, handcrafts shoes that are timeless symbols of elegance. With their signature Goodyear welt and full leather lining, these shoes, particularly the Waxed Longwing Bluchers, are a statement in themselves.

L.L. Bean’s Penobscot Canoe By Old Town — $1,899

L.L. Bean, a renowned name in outdoor equipment, offers this sleek Penobscot canoe by Old Town. Designed for speed and efficiency, it showcases American prowess in manufacturing and design.

Rolling Duffle Bag By J.W. Hulme Co. — $2,600

A symbol of luxurious craftsmanship, this duffle bag, handcrafted in Minnesota, is a classic piece that showcases the beauty of American Heritage leather.

Stetson Hats — Price varies

An icon in the world of hats, Stetson has been crafting its pieces in the USA since 1865. Their designs, while deeply rooted in tradition, are a testament to luxury and style.

Steinway Pianos — Price varies

Since 1853, Steinway & Sons have been producing pianos that are not just musical instruments but works of art. Handcrafted using techniques passed down through generations, owning a Steinway is a luxury few can afford.

NASA Spacesuits — Priceless

Not for sale but worth mentioning, the spacesuits crafted for NASA are a technological marvel. Made with precision, these suits are a testament to American innovation and prowess in space exploration.

While these items come with a hefty price tag, they are more than just products. They are stories of American heritage, craftsmanship, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. Owning one is not just a matter of luxury but a nod to history and a sense of profound patriotism.

