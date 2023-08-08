Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Wealth

7 of the Most Expensive Items Made in the USA

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Astronaut goes through the hatch into space.
1971yes / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Patriotism, craftsmanship, and unparalleled quality often intertwine when we talk about products made in the USA. While imported goods often come with a lighter price tag, there’s an undeniable allure in acquiring something locally made.

The reasons range from a heightened sense of community and support for local artisans to the sheer brilliance of American craftsmanship. Here are seven of the most lavish and pricy items made on American soil:

3Sixteen Heavyweight Indigo Denim — $270

Rooted in the vibrant hubs of Los Angeles and New York, 3Sixteen produces jeans that are a blend of style and substance. With denim woven in Okayama, Japan, these jeans are pieced together in LA, echoing a global inspiration combined with local craftsmanship.

Alden Waxed Longwing Bluchers — $555

The oldest shoemaker in New England, Alden Shoe Company, handcrafts shoes that are timeless symbols of elegance. With their signature Goodyear welt and full leather lining, these shoes, particularly the Waxed Longwing Bluchers, are a statement in themselves.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

L.L. Bean’s Penobscot Canoe By Old Town — $1,899

L.L. Bean, a renowned name in outdoor equipment, offers this sleek Penobscot canoe by Old Town. Designed for speed and efficiency, it showcases American prowess in manufacturing and design.

Rolling Duffle Bag By J.W. Hulme Co. — $2,600

A symbol of luxurious craftsmanship, this duffle bag, handcrafted in Minnesota, is a classic piece that showcases the beauty of American Heritage leather.

Stetson Hats — Price varies

An icon in the world of hats, Stetson has been crafting its pieces in the USA since 1865. Their designs, while deeply rooted in tradition, are a testament to luxury and style.

Steinway Pianos — Price varies

Since 1853, Steinway & Sons have been producing pianos that are not just musical instruments but works of art. Handcrafted using techniques passed down through generations, owning a Steinway is a luxury few can afford.

NASA Spacesuits — Priceless

Not for sale but worth mentioning, the spacesuits crafted for NASA are a technological marvel. Made with precision, these suits are a testament to American innovation and prowess in space exploration.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

While these items come with a hefty price tag, they are more than just products. They are stories of American heritage, craftsmanship, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. Owning one is not just a matter of luxury but a nod to history and a sense of profound patriotism.

More From GOBankingRates

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

Related Content

10 Ways To Build Wealth Fast

Wealth

10 Ways To Build Wealth Fast

August 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

These 5 Rare Quarters from the Year 2000 Could Now Be Worth a Pretty Penny

Wealth

These 5 Rare Quarters from the Year 2000 Could Now Be Worth a Pretty Penny

August 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: Here Are 3 Things I Never Waste Money On

Wealth

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: Here Are 3 Things I Never Waste Money On

August 04, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Check Your $2 Bills — They Could Be Worth Upwards of $4,500

Wealth

Check Your $2 Bills -- They Could Be Worth Upwards of $4,500

August 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Money Expert Jaspreet Singh Says You Can Use ChatGPT To Become a Millionaire — Here’s How

Wealth

Money Expert Jaspreet Singh Says You Can Use ChatGPT To Become a Millionaire -- Here's How

August 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

It Pays To Spend: These 6 Exclusive Perks Are Only Available to Big Spenders

Wealth

It Pays To Spend: These 6 Exclusive Perks Are Only Available to Big Spenders

August 04, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Coin Flipping: 6 Valuable Dimes and How To Spot Them — Is One Worth Close to $4 Million?

Wealth

Coin Flipping: 6 Valuable Dimes and How To Spot Them -- Is One Worth Close to $4 Million?

August 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey’s Best Passive Income Ideas for 2023 — 15 ‘Steady, Profitable’ Ways To Build Wealth Fast

Wealth

Dave Ramsey's Best Passive Income Ideas for 2023 -- 15 'Steady, Profitable' Ways To Build Wealth Fast

August 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Keep an Eye Out for Rare Dime Worth as Much as $2,000 — How To Spot It

Wealth

Keep an Eye Out for Rare Dime Worth as Much as $2,000 -- How To Spot It

August 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The Middle Class Money Trap That’s Keeping You From Being Rich

Wealth

The Middle Class Money Trap That's Keeping You From Being Rich

August 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

This $5 Bill is Worth Over $2,000 — Look for This in Your Wallet

Wealth

This $5 Bill is Worth Over $2,000 -- Look for This in Your Wallet

August 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Grant Cardone Says ‘Nobody Becomes Wealthy Because of a Salary’ — Here’s What You Need To Focus On Instead

Wealth

Grant Cardone Says 'Nobody Becomes Wealthy Because of a Salary' -- Here's What You Need To Focus On Instead

August 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I Retired a Millionaire in My 30s: 10 ‘Stupid Simple’ Money Tricks To Help You Get Rich

Wealth

I Retired a Millionaire in My 30s: 10 'Stupid Simple' Money Tricks To Help You Get Rich

August 05, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Ways Women Can Build Wealth and Create an Empire, According to Elena Cardone

Wealth

6 Ways Women Can Build Wealth and Create an Empire, According to Elena Cardone

August 05, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

$10,000 Quarter: This 1999 Georgia Coin Is Worth Big Money Because of an Error

Wealth

$10,000 Quarter: This 1999 Georgia Coin Is Worth Big Money Because of an Error

August 05, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 of the Most Valuable Pennies

Wealth

10 of the Most Valuable Pennies

August 04, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!