Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Wealth

The Best $35 Tony Robbins Ever Spent

2 min Read
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
'Air' film premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 27 Mar 2023
Matt Baron / BEI / Shutterstock.com

Personal development guru Tony Robbins might have a net worth of $600 million, according to Market Realist, but he worked hard to get there. And he credits his success to one simple $35 decision.

As Capitalism.com reported, Robbins came from poverty and suffered childhood trauma, yet became one of the most recognizable motivational speakers and life coaches globally. His products include “80s infomercials, self-help seminars, best-selling books, his Fiji resort and an award-winning documentary,” per the same site.

Robbins’ circumstances did not allow him to go to college. In turn, he worked as a janitor, earning $40 a week.

He began following the work of motivational speaker Jim Rohn and decided to attend one of his seminars for $35 — almost a week’s pay, according to Capitalism.com.

“I first saw Jim speak when I was 17, and he introduced me to a new way of thinking. He taught me that if you want anything to change, you must change. If you want things to get better, you’ve got to get better,” Robbins wrote on his website. “And that the secret of life is working harder on myself than on the job, or a specific skill, or anything else. Jim taught me that as soon as I committed myself to excellence, I would really have something to give others. And that’s a big part of what makes life meaningful for me.”

Make Your Money Work Better for You

According to Capitalism.com, Robbins became Rohn’s assistant and mentee, organizing Rohn’s seminars — something which also enabled him to develop his motivational speaking style, largely by watching Rohn.

“Soon, Robbins was taking his seminars on the road. People loved it. By the time he was 26 years old, Tony had added best-selling author to his title and was a millionaire,” Capitalism.com detailed.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Check Your $2 Bills — They Could Be Worth Thousands

Wealth

Check Your $2 Bills -- They Could Be Worth Thousands

November 10, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

5 Most Valuable American Bills Still in Circulation

Wealth

5 Most Valuable American Bills Still in Circulation

November 10, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Most Valuable American Dimes in Circulation

Wealth

10 Most Valuable American Dimes in Circulation

November 09, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

5 Discontinued American Bills Worth More Than Face Value

Wealth

5 Discontinued American Bills Worth More Than Face Value

November 09, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Should You Spend Your Dollar Coins?

Wealth

Should You Spend Your Dollar Coins?

November 09, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Hush-Hush Luxuries: 9 Coveted Luxury Brands Flying Under the Radar of the Super-Rich

Wealth

Hush-Hush Luxuries: 9 Coveted Luxury Brands Flying Under the Radar of the Super-Rich

November 09, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Mark Cuban: 9 Rules To Get Rich

Wealth

Mark Cuban: 9 Rules To Get Rich

November 07, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

7 Worst Mistakes First-Time Coin Collectors Need To Avoid

Wealth

7 Worst Mistakes First-Time Coin Collectors Need To Avoid

November 08, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

8 Signs You’ve Jumped From Middle Class to Wealthy

Wealth

8 Signs You've Jumped From Middle Class to Wealthy

November 08, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Millionaire: How I Got Rich Eliminating These 7 Expenses and Payments

Wealth

I'm a Millionaire: How I Got Rich Eliminating These 7 Expenses and Payments

November 08, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

29 of the Most Valuable Coins Ever Minted — 9 Are Worth Over $1 Million

Wealth

29 of the Most Valuable Coins Ever Minted -- 9 Are Worth Over $1 Million

November 08, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

This 1992 Penny Can Make You $25,000

Wealth

This 1992 Penny Can Make You $25,000

November 07, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Advisor: 7 Ways To Get Rich in Your Later Years

Wealth

I'm a Financial Advisor: 7 Ways To Get Rich in Your Later Years

November 07, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Advisor: These Are 7 Key Habits of 401(k) and IRA Millionaires

Wealth

I'm a Financial Advisor: These Are 7 Key Habits of 401(k) and IRA Millionaires

November 06, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

12 Things You Must Do When You Become Suddenly Wealthy

Wealth

12 Things You Must Do When You Become Suddenly Wealthy

November 07, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

13 Everyday Money Deals Rich People Take Advantage Of

Wealth

13 Everyday Money Deals Rich People Take Advantage Of

November 06, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!