Get Rich in Florida: 15 Ways To Build Wealth in the Sun

By Aja McClanahan
Whether you’ve lived in Florida for years, just got there, or plan to arrive soon, it’s good to know that there are plenty of earning options unique to the Sunshine State’s economy.

You can earn extra money on the side as a sole proprietor or a small business owner. The good news is that the state’s lack of income tax in tandem with generous small business tax incentives means your extra cash can go even further.

If you are ready to make money in one of the nation’s fastest-growing states, check out this list of ways to build wealth in the sun.

No. 1: Join the Team at Disney World

Starting with the obvious, why not work at the happiest place on earth? The good news is that there are positions for almost every experience level and interest category between Disney’s various theme parks, resorts and corporate offices. From internships in finance to theme park operator jobs and entertainers, there are many fun yet gainful employment options to consider.

If you’re not interested in working at Disney, don’t forget there are other theme park conglomerates in the state, such as SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (which also owns Busch Gardens), Universal Studios and LEGOLAND. You can find similar work on cruise ships — or as a worker at one of many of Florida’s cultural festivals and events.

No. 2: Jump Into Real Estate 

Florida tops the list as one of the U.S.’s fastest-growing states, population-wise. It’s only natural that the Floridian real estate market would experience a boom, too.

Here are some ways to earn income in real estate or real estate-adjacent opportunities:

  • Real estate agent specializing in waterfront, vacation rental or time-share properties.
  • Appraiser.
  • Cleaning/junk removal.
  • Short-term rental owner and/or operator on platforms such as Airbnb or VRBO.
  • Property manager.
  • Insurance agent.
  • Mortgage broker.

No. 3: Work in Florida’s Scenic Slice of Nature

There are an abundance of state parks and preserves in Florida, which can be intriguing for nature enthusiasts. Job opportunities span from rangers and wildlife conservation officers to marine biologists. The state also boasts a number of zoos, aquariums, wildlife tours, and experiences like shark diving or whale watching.

No. 4: Watersports instructor

A December 2022 study from the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health revealed a potentially positive relationship between surfing and mental well-being.

It seems likely that this euphoria could extend to other water sports, which is exactly why you might consider becoming an instructor or provider of guided tours around Florida’s many waterways. Activities might include surfing, kayaking, cave diving, paddleboarding, parasailing, water skiing and kite sailing. Plus, there’s plenty of demand from the state’s tourists and residents, so you’ll always have something to do!

No. 5: Build, Create and Design — Work as a Creative Techie in Florida

Florida is home to thriving aerospace and marine engineering sectors, which present great opportunities in engineering and related professions. Plus, the presence of many universities and technical institutes provides a direct pipeline for college graduates in various engineering disciplines.

Didn’t find anything that interests you? Don’t worry, here are some other money-making opportunities to consider in Florida:

  1. Alligator wrangler or trapper.
  2. Everglades tour guide or airboat captain.
  3. Citrus fruit harvester or grove manager.
  4. Professional golf caddy/tour guide at a golf resort.
  5. Space center technician at Kennedy Space Center.
  6. Fishing guide or charter captain.
  7. Hurricane preparedness consultant.
  8. Beach safety officer or lifeguard.
  9. Exotic plant nursery operator or botanical garden curator.
  10. Yacht broker or sailing instructor at a marina.

