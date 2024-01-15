Advertiser Disclosure
Dave Ramsey: 10 Ways To Make Extra Money Online or From Home

3 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
A woman works at her desk in her kitchen at home.
mapodile / iStock/Getty Images

If you’re looking for ways to make extra cash, you’re in luck. There are many ways you can earn additional income. Consider a side hustle, renting out your belongings, or selling items you no longer need. Dave Ramsey and his team suggest these 10 ways to boost your income online or from home.

1. Online Tutoring

Being a tutor is not reserved for those who aced every exam in school. It’s about sharing your knowledge effectively. Online tutoring platforms like Tutor.com, TutorMe, and Studypool connect tutors with students seeking assistance on various subjects. However, be cautious when selecting tutoring gigs to ensure you’re not doing someone else’s homework.

2. User Experience Testing

Companies aim to create user-friendly websites that drive revenue. User experience testers, like those on UserTesting and TryMyUI, provide valuable feedback on website usability. You can earn up to $10 for a 20-minute test, making it a simple way to contribute your insights.

3. Paid Surveys

Websites such as MyPoints and Survey Junkie reward you for completing surveys and sharing your opinions. Keep in mind that not every survey may be a perfect match, and you’ll need to accumulate a certain number of points before cashing out. Patience and persistence can lead to substantial earnings over time.

4. Cash Back Apps

Numerous mobile apps offer cashback for straightforward tasks, like scanning your receipts. Check out apps like Ibotta, Rakuten, Shopkick, Receipt Hog, and Dosh to earn extra money effortlessly.

5. Teaching English

Companies like VIPKid provide opportunities to teach English online, even if you lack teaching experience. They handle lesson planning and grading, making it a win-win situation for those who enjoy helping others learn.

6. Freelancing

If you possess creative skills but haven’t found the right opportunity, platforms like Fiverr connect freelancers specializing in writing, editing, graphic design, and voice-over work with clients in need of creative solutions.

7. Virtual Assistant Services

Offer your organizational talents as a virtual assistant and work from home. Websites like Upwork and Zirtual are great places to find opportunities that allow you to help businesses find a better work-life balance.

8. Become an Influencer

If you have a substantial following on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram or a popular blog, consider becoming an influencer. Collaborate with brands to increase their online exposure and explore affiliate marketing and sponsored content through ShareASale and Amazon Associates.

9. Social Media Management

Many businesses maintain a social media presence, but not all have the resources for full-time social media managers. If you’re creative and proficient with various social media platforms, consider offering your services to help businesses build their online following.

10. Sell Your Photos

You don’t need to be a professional photographer to monetize your love for photography. Platforms like Foap pay for your photos, offering an opportunity to earn extra income for your visual creations. While there’s no guarantee of sales, every sale is extra cash in your pocket for something you already enjoy.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

