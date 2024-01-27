In Less Than a Decade You Won’t Be Able To Afford These Schools

Spiderplay / Getty Images

The escalating cost of higher education in the United States is a growing concern, with recent data from U.S. News & World Report painting a stark picture of the future affordability of top colleges.

In less than a decade, many of these institutions might become financially inaccessible for a majority of students.

The Rising Cost of Education

Over the last 20 years, tuition at national universities, both private and public, has increased dramatically. Private national universities have seen a jump of about 132% in tuition and fees, while public national universities have experienced a rise of about 127% for out-of-state tuition and 158% for in-state tuition over the past two decades.

This upward trajectory in tuition fees is not just confined to a handful of institutions. A closer look at the data from U.S. News & World Report shows that among the 611 ranked private colleges surveyed for the 2023-2024 academic year, nearly 180 have annual costs exceeding $50,000. Kenyon College in Ohio, with tuition and fees amounting to $69,330, tops the list of the most expensive schools. This is a stark contrast to the least expensive private colleges, where the average cost is around $13,700.

The Most Expensive Colleges

According to U.S. News & World Report, the following colleges are among the most expensive for the 2023-2024 academic year:

Kenyon College, Ohio: $69,330

Franklin & Marshall College, Pennsylvania: $68,380

University of Southern California: $68,237

Brown University, Rhode Island: $68,230

Haverford College, Pennsylvania: $68,020

Tufts University, Massachusetts: $67,844

Vassar College, New York: $67,805

Boston College, Massachusetts: $67,680

Trinity College, Connecticut: $67,420

Amherst College, Massachusetts: $67,280

Make Your Money Work Better for You

These institutions, many located on the East Coast, are setting a precedent for high tuition costs, with the average price nearing $68,000.

The Least Expensive Colleges

In contrast, the least expensive private colleges offer a more affordable education, with average costs around $13,700. Notable among these are:

Universidad Politecnica de Puerto Rico: Approximately $9,100

Tougaloo College, Mississippi: $11,398

Lane College, Tennessee: $11,790

Future Implications of Rising Tuition Costs

This significant disparity in tuition fees raises concerns about the widening gap in access to quality education. The average cost difference between the most and least expensive colleges is over $53,000, a figure that is likely to increase in the coming years.

As tuition fees continue to climb, the dream of attending a top-ranked college may become unattainable for many. This trend not only affects individual students and families but also has broader implications for society, as it could limit diversity and opportunity in higher education. Addressing these challenges will require concerted efforts from educational institutions, policymakers and communities to ensure that higher education remains a viable option for all.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates