Monks Kept an Ancient Secret About Money and Happiness – Here’s the No. 1 Thing You’re Getting Wrong

Suzhou, China is a famous water town with many ancient towns in the south of the Yangtze River.
In a world awash with financial anxieties and the ceaseless pursuit of wealth, the monks at the Monastery of the Holy Spirit, reveal a contrasting tale. Despite the serene tranquility of their surroundings, these Trappist monks grapple with the pressures of economics, mirroring the fiscal challenges faced by many in modern society. As the monks engage in various ventures to support their monastery, a parallel narrative emerges about the role of money and control in our lives and the ancient wisdom that offers a path to true happiness.

The Monastic Struggle with Finance

At the Monastery of the Holy Spirit, the financial burden is evident. Father Francis Michael Stiteler confesses to CNN, “It’s a struggle.” Despite their embrace of simplicity and devotion, the monks are not immune to the economic strains of the contemporary world. Their financial needs have surged, leading them to delve into diverse ventures such as producing biscotti, renting out a retreat center, and even offering “green burials” in their conservation burial ground, Honey Creek Woodlands.

Yet, even as they work to balance their books, the monks hint at a profound understanding of wealth and happiness, rooted in ancient monastic traditions.

Monastic Wisdom on Money

Historically, monastic communities have been at the forefront of innovation, contributing significantly to economic output in medieval times. As Rodney Stark, author of “The Victory of Reason: How Christianity Led to Freedom, Capitalism, and Western Success,” highlights, monasteries in the ninth to the eleventh centuries laid the foundations of capitalism. Monks, appointed for their intellect and discipline, managed the economic assets of these monasteries, generating wealth through astute financial management and lending.

Yet, the focus of monastic endeavors, then and now, remains not on the accumulation of wealth for its sake but on sustaining their communities and charitable activities. The monks’ approach to money serves a higher purpose, ensuring that financial matters do not overshadow their spiritual commitments and values.

The Ancient Secret: Relinquishing Control for Happiness

Parallel to the monks’ tale is the personal journey of Jeffrey Marsh, who retreated to a Buddhist monastery in search of inner peace and happiness. Marsh’s 20-year odyssey reveals the futility of clinging to control, a lesson resonant with the monks’ perspective.

Marsh underscores the insight gained from monastic life: the secret to true happiness lies in releasing the insatiable desire for control, which includes financial control. The quest for the perfect job, partner, or financial status perpetuates a cycle of dissatisfaction and detachment from the present moment. Marsh advocates for the conscious choice to embrace happiness in the present, to let go of external circumstances.

Applying the Ancient Wisdom

In a world fraught with financial complexities, the monks’ and Marsh’s narratives present a timeless lesson. The pursuit of wealth, though a practical necessity, should not dominate life or eclipse the significance of present contentment and inner peace.

Such as the monks making and selling biscotti, it’s a way to get by, and have enough money to pursue what truly makes them happy in the present moment.

The monks at the Monastery of the Holy Spirit and individuals like Jeffrey Marsh illustrate the pathway to genuine happiness: a journey that transcends financial prosperity, focusing on self-awareness, present contentment, and the release of the incessant desire for control. Embracing this ancient wisdom offers not only financial clarity but also a gateway to enduring joy and inner serenity.

In reflecting on the financial struggles and spiritual insights of the monastic life, individuals can glean essential truths. The pursuit of wealth must be tempered with the understanding that true happiness comes from within, independent of external riches. This timeless lesson, embodied by monks across generations, illuminates the path to a harmonious and fulfilled life in a world inundated with the illusions of wealth and control.

