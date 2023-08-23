Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Savings Advice

The $5.34 Rule: The Japanese Art of Saving Money (Kakeibo)

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
pedestrians walking across with crowded traffic at Shibuya crossing square.
JaCZhou / Getty Images

Picture this: an ancient Japanese tradition meets modern spending habits and offers a refreshing perspective on saving money.

Enter Kakeibo (pronounced “kah-keh-boh”) — Japan’s secret to mindful money management and the key to unlocking a savings mindset.

Understanding Kakeibo: A Century-Old Financial Guru

Rooted in Japan’s rich cultural tapestry, Kakeibo translates to “household financial ledger”. Its inception can be traced back to 1904, pioneered by Hani Motoko, an icon for being Japan’s premier female journalist. Instead of employing the latest finance apps or software, Kakeibo stands out in its commitment to pen and paper, advocating for a hands-on approach to budgeting.

Why $5.34?

The $5.34 rule isn’t about strictly setting aside exactly $5.34 daily or weekly. Rather, it’s a symbolic gesture. It’s the representation of recognizing small, seemingly inconsequential amounts and realizing their potential over time. In essence, saving as little as $5.34 a day can accumulate, and alongside the Kakeibo method, it can lead to significant savings.

Embracing The Questions That Count

Central to Kakeibo’s strategy are a series of reflection questions before any non-essential purchase:

  • Do I truly need this?
  • Is it financially wise to get it?
  • When will I use it?
  • Do I have a place for it?
  • What sparked my interest in it?
  • What’s my emotional state right now?
  • How will buying it make me feel, and for how long?
Make Your Money Work for You

Strategies Inspired by Kakeibo:

  1. Pause Before Purchase: Allow a 24-hour window before purchasing an item. If after a day you’re still drawn to it and can financially justify it, then proceed.
  2. Resist Sale Psychology: Deals can be enticing, but it’s crucial to evaluate if you’d want the item at its original price. If not, maybe that “deal” isn’t worth it.
  3. Daily Balance Checks: Familiarize yourself with your account balance. A daily check can enlighten your spending habits and make you more intentional.
  4. Cash is King: There’s a certain finality in handing over cash. Utilize it to make your spending more tangible and deliberate.
  5. Wallet Reminders: Annotated cues or stickers on credit cards can act as deterrents to impulse buying.
  6. Rethink Your Triggers: Recognize what spurs needless spending – be it marketing emails or social media influencers. Altering these patterns can reduce impulse purchases.
  7. Allocate For Treats: Remember, Kakeibo doesn’t aim to remove all joy from spending. Occasional treats are encouraged but should be rooted in mindfulness.

The convergence of the Kakeibo method and the $5.34 rule underscores the beauty of integrating age-old wisdom with contemporary practices.

Together, they promote financial growth and a heightened sense of fiscal responsibility. Embracing these principles doesn’t just foster a healthier bank account but cultivates a holistic financial wellbeing.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work for You

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

Related Content

6 Most Outrageous Wastes of Money, According to People Who Witnessed Them

Savings Advice

6 Most Outrageous Wastes of Money, According to People Who Witnessed Them

August 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Biggest Money Emergencies That Drain Your Savings Account

Savings Advice

5 Biggest Money Emergencies That Drain Your Savings Account

August 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: Stop Making Everyone Else Rich — 3 Expenses To Cut

Savings Advice

Dave Ramsey: Stop Making Everyone Else Rich -- 3 Expenses To Cut

August 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Millennials Are More Prepared for a Recession than Baby Boomers — How Do You Rank?

Savings Advice

Millennials Are More Prepared for a Recession than Baby Boomers -- How Do You Rank?

August 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How To Avoid Junk Fees On Your Next Trip

Savings Advice

How To Avoid Junk Fees On Your Next Trip

August 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Best ChatGPT Prompts To Use for Saving Money

Savings Advice

5 Best ChatGPT Prompts To Use for Saving Money

August 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I Don’t Track My Spending and I’m Not Sorry

Savings Advice

I Don't Track My Spending and I'm Not Sorry

August 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Frugal Habits That Aren’t Actually Good for Your Finances

Savings Advice

7 Frugal Habits That Aren't Actually Good for Your Finances

August 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Stimulus Checks and Rebates in Every State — Do You Have $1,200 Coming Your Way in 2023?

Savings Advice

Stimulus Checks and Rebates in Every State -- Do You Have $1,200 Coming Your Way in 2023?

August 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Super Savers Reveal the Best Things They Spent $100 On

Savings Advice

6 Super Savers Reveal the Best Things They Spent $100 On

August 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 US Cities With Plenty of Jobs and Cheap Housing

Savings Advice

10 US Cities With Plenty of Jobs and Cheap Housing

August 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

40 Bad Money Habits You Need To Break

Savings Advice

40 Bad Money Habits You Need To Break

August 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Discount Dining: The Day of the Week To Find Restaurant Deals

Savings Advice

Discount Dining: The Day of the Week To Find Restaurant Deals

August 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Advisor: Here’s How Often You Should Reassess Your Emergency Fund

Savings Advice

I'm a Financial Advisor: Here's How Often You Should Reassess Your Emergency Fund

August 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Suze Orman’s Top 26 Tips That Will Save You From Financial Disaster

Savings Advice

Suze Orman's Top 26 Tips That Will Save You From Financial Disaster

August 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Autopay Discounts Are No Longer Available from AT&T and T-Mobile — Here’s How to Avoid Overpayments and Late Charges

Savings Advice

Autopay Discounts Are No Longer Available from AT&T and T-Mobile -- Here's How to Avoid Overpayments and Late Charges

August 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!