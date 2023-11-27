9 Most Affordable Cities To Live on a Boat

Kirkikis / Getty Images/iStockphoto

For those dreaming of a life afloat, the quest for the perfect city to drop anchor isn’t just about clear skies and calm waters. It’s also about affordability and practicality. SmartAsset’s comprehensive study of the best cities for boat owners revealed some surprising and affordable havens for maritime enthusiasts. Though the data is a bit dated, it remains reliable. Let’s set sail through the top nine cities where living on a boat won’t break the bank.

Brownsville, Texas: At the top of the list is Brownsville. Its humid subtropical climate promises great boating weather year-round. What truly sets Brownsville apart is its cost of living, which is more affordable than many of Florida’s coastal cities. Saint Petersburg, Florida: For those who fancy watching sunsets over the Gulf of Mexico, Saint Petersburg is a prime choice. With an average of less than one day a year below 50 degrees and extensive shoreline, it’s a haven for deep-sea fishing enthusiasts. Corpus Christi, Texas: Home to the famous USS Lexington, Corpus Christi boasts the highest water area of any city in the study. Its extensive bay and island geography make it an ideal location for boat owners. Tampa, Florida: Tampa’s allure isn’t just its warm climate and convenient location on Tampa Bay; it’s also the tax benefits. Florida’s cap on sales taxes for boats makes high-end yacht ownership surprisingly affordable. Cape Coral, Florida: Dreaming of a home with its own dock? Cape Coral’s 400 miles of navigable waterways, many winding through residential areas, offer just that. It’s a boater’s dream to park their vessel right in their backyard. Jacksonville, Florida: The top-ranked city not on the Gulf Coast, Jacksonville offers a mix of Atlantic coast charm and extensive water area, making it a top choice for boat owners. Miami, Florida: Miami’s ritzy boat culture is hard to top. With a large fleet of privately-owned and charter yachts, it’s a hotspot for those looking to indulge in a luxurious boating lifestyle. Newport News, Virginia: If low taxes are your priority, Newport News is attractive. Its unique location at the confluence of three water bodies makes it ideal for various aquatic activities. Mobile, Alabama: Ranking ninth, Mobile offers affordability and ample open water. Its low median annual housing costs, including property taxes and utilities, make it a budget-friendly choice for boat dwellers.

Further down on the list? Hampton, Virginia (No. 10), Honolulu, Hawaii (No. 16), and Savannah, Georgia (No. 25).

These cities offer a blend of favorable weather, affordable living, and practical boating conditions, making them ideal for those looking to live life on the water without draining their wallets. Whether it’s the Gulf’s warm waters or the Atlantic’s charm, each city has its unique allure for boat enthusiasts. Remember, the best city for you depends on your personal preferences and needs, so consider what matters most in your nautical lifestyle before casting off.

