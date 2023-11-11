Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Wealth

10 Most Valuable American $2, $50, $100 Bills Still in Circulation

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Closeup of a hundred dollars bill showing Benjamin Franklin.
Odu Mazza / Getty Images/iStockphoto

American currency, especially in denominations like $2, $50, and $100, can possess significant value, especially if they’re from rare prints or series. Let’s explore some of the most valuable bills in these categories that might still be in circulation.

1. 1928 Series $2 Bill

  • Value Factor: The first series of the small-size $2 bill, the 1928 series is rare and highly sought after, especially the notes with red seals.

2. 1953 Red Seal $2 Bill

  • Collectible Aspect: This series is not as rare as the 1928 series but still holds value, especially in uncirculated condition with a star in the serial number.

3. 1976 Bicentennial $2 Bill

  • Historical Significance: Printed to mark America’s Bicentennial, some of these bills, particularly those with unique serial numbers or errors, can be worth more than face value.

4. 1995 $2 Star Note

  • Rarity: Star notes are replacement bills and are always of interest to collectors, with the 1995 series being relatively scarce.

5. 1934 Series $50 Bill

  • Value for Collectors: The older the series, the more valuable it often is. The 1934 series of the $50 bill, especially those with star serial numbers or unique markings, can fetch high prices.
Make Your Money Work Better for You

6. 1963 Red Seal $50 Bill

  • Rarity and Collectibility: This series is noted for its red seal and serial numbers, making it a unique and collectible item.

7. 1985 $50 Star Note

  • Modern Rarity: Star notes from this year can be rare, depending on their condition and print run numbers.

8. 1966 Red Seal $100 Bill

  • High Value: This particular series is quite rare and can be very valuable, especially in uncirculated condition.

9. 1996 $100 Star Note

  • Modern Collectible: As with other denominations, star notes in the $100 category from this year are rare and can be of significant value.

10. 2009A Series $100 Bill

  • Late Series Rarity: Later series are not usually as valuable, but certain star notes or bills with unique serial numbers from this series can be more valuable than their face value.

The value of American currency goes beyond its face value, especially for collectors. The rarity, condition, and historical background of a bill can significantly increase its worth. For those interested in numismatics, finding a rare $2, $50, or $100 bill can be an exciting and potentially lucrative discovery.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

However, always consult with an expert or a reliable currency dealer for an accurate assessment of a bill’s worth. Remember, while not every bill will be a hidden treasure, there are still valuable pieces of history circulating out there.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

15 Valuable American Coins and Which US States You’re Most Likely To Find Them In

Wealth

15 Valuable American Coins and Which US States You're Most Likely To Find Them In

November 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Simplicity to Savings: How Minimalist Habits Boosted My Wealth

Wealth

Simplicity to Savings: How Minimalist Habits Boosted My Wealth

November 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Things the Rich Spend Money on That Poor and Middle Class People Don’t

Wealth

8 Things the Rich Spend Money on That Poor and Middle Class People Don't

November 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Experts Share the 10 Moves People Make That Hold Them Back From Earning Generational Wealth

Wealth

Experts Share the 10 Moves People Make That Hold Them Back From Earning Generational Wealth

November 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Check Your $2 Bills — They Could Be Worth Thousands

Wealth

Check Your $2 Bills -- They Could Be Worth Thousands

November 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Most Valuable American Bills Still in Circulation

Wealth

5 Most Valuable American Bills Still in Circulation

November 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Most Valuable American Dimes in Circulation

Wealth

10 Most Valuable American Dimes in Circulation

November 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Discontinued American Bills Worth More Than Face Value

Wealth

5 Discontinued American Bills Worth More Than Face Value

November 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Should You Spend Your Dollar Coins?

Wealth

Should You Spend Your Dollar Coins?

November 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Hush-Hush Luxuries: 9 Coveted Luxury Brands Flying Under the Radar of the Super-Rich

Wealth

Hush-Hush Luxuries: 9 Coveted Luxury Brands Flying Under the Radar of the Super-Rich

November 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Mark Cuban: 9 Rules To Get Rich

Wealth

Mark Cuban: 9 Rules To Get Rich

November 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Worst Mistakes First-Time Coin Collectors Need To Avoid

Wealth

7 Worst Mistakes First-Time Coin Collectors Need To Avoid

November 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Signs You’ve Jumped From Middle Class to Wealthy

Wealth

8 Signs You've Jumped From Middle Class to Wealthy

November 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Millionaire: How I Got Rich Eliminating These 7 Expenses and Payments

Wealth

I'm a Millionaire: How I Got Rich Eliminating These 7 Expenses and Payments

November 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

29 of the Most Valuable Coins Ever Minted — 9 Are Worth Over $1 Million

Wealth

29 of the Most Valuable Coins Ever Minted -- 9 Are Worth Over $1 Million

November 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

This 1992 Penny Can Make You $25,000

Wealth

This 1992 Penny Can Make You $25,000

November 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!