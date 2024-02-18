7 Most Valuable American Cars Still on the Roads

©iStock.com

The world of classic cars is not just about nostalgia and design — it’s also about value and rarity. Some American cars have transcended their initial status as mere vehicles to become highly coveted collectibles, fetching incredible prices at auctions. From the powerful engines to the iconic designs, these cars represent the pinnacle of American automotive excellence and are still admired on the roads today. Read on to explore the most valuable American cars that continue to capture the imagination of car enthusiasts and collectors alike.

7 Most Valuable American Cars

Here are some of the most prized American cars that have not only stood the test of time but have also grown in value, becoming some of the most sought-after collectibles in the automotive world.

1966 Shelby Cobra 427 Super Snake

Price: $5.5 million

The 1966 Shelby Cobra 427 Super Snake stands out as a remarkable vehicle with its impressive pedigree and unique history. As the sole-surviving Cobra 427 Super Snake assembled by Shelby American, it was once a prized possession of Carroll Shelby himself. Equipped with a 7.0-liter twin-turbo Ford V-8 engine, this Cobra boasts an impressive 800hp and 462lb-ft of torque. Its unbroken chain of ownership and impeccable lineage make it a standout, fetching $5.5 million at a Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale in 2021.

1965 Shelby 427 Cobra Roadster

Price: $5.94 million

The 1965 Shelby 427 Cobra Roadster is one of only five originally finished in charcoal gray. This Roadster features a powerful big-block 427 engine and a four-speed manual transmission. After undergoing a meticulous restoration by the Legendary Motorcar Company, the 1965 Shelby 427 Cobra Roadster was sold for $5.94 million at Mecum’s Kissimmee Auction in 2021, exemplifying its rare status and historical significance.

1964 Ford GT40 Prototype

Price: $7 million

The 1964 Ford GT40 prototype is a testament to Ford’s enduring legacy in motorsports. Initially prepped by Shelby American for the 1965 season, it achieved a third-place finish at the Daytona Continental. Despite its mixed performance in subsequent races, the GT/104 holds immense value as the second-oldest GT40 chassis, selling for $7 million at a Mecum auction in Houston in 2014.

1965 Ford GT40 Roadster Prototype

Price: $7.65 million

The GT/108, a 1965 Ford GT40 Roadster prototype, is the first of five roadsters and the eighth of twelve prototypes made by Ford. Its significant history includes being the only prototype Henry Ford II rode in. The GT/108 was sold for $7.65 million in 2019 through RM Sotheby’s at the Monterey Conference Center.

1966 Ford GT40 Mk II

Price: $9.79 million

The 1966 Ford GT40 Mk II is famous for its third-place finish in the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans. As one of the eight GT40 Mk II examples built, this vehicle’s provenance and racing pedigree are unparalleled. It was sold for nearly $9.8 million at RM Sotheby’s Monterey Auction in 2018.

1962 Shelby 260 Cobra Roadster

Price: $13.75 million

The 1962 Shelby 260 Cobra Roadster set a record as the most expensive Shelby when it sold for $13.75 million in 2016. As the first car built by Carroll Shelby, the CSX2000 was instrumental in establishing the Cobra’s reputation. Its historical significance and unique status make it a priceless piece of automotive history.

1935 Duesenberg SSJ

Price: $22 million

The 1935 Duesenberg SSJ stands as one of the most significant pre-war American cars. One of only two built on a short-wheelbase chassis, it features a 400hp supercharged engine. Previously owned by Gary Cooper, it was sold for a record-breaking $22 million at Gooding & Company’s Pebble Beach auction in 2018.

Final Take

These cars, each with their own unique story and legacy, represent not just the pinnacle of American automotive craftsmanship but also the enduring allure of classic cars as both investments and symbols of prestige. As they continue to grace the roads and auction blocks, they remind us of the rich history and evolving legacy of American car manufacturing.

