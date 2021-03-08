20 Richest Women in America Right Now

For many of the nation’s wealthiest women, it’s all in the family. Three are from the Cox family, which commands a vast media, telecom and automotive empire. Five owe their sweet fortunes to a candy company that humbly began in a Tacoma, Washington, kitchen in 1911. Another five hail from the Walton family and the Walmart mega-fortune built on the strategy of bringing discount shopping to small and rural communities.

However, not all of the women here were born with wealth. There’s a computer programmer who developed a leading health care software solution in her basement. Another led the internet’s best-known auction site to become a billion-dollar company. GOBankingRates took a look at the 2020 Forbes list of richest people to identify the 20 American women worth the most.

In honor of International Women’s Day, check out these women who can boast the most.