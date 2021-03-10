These 15 Billionaires Got Richer During the Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the financial well-being of millions of people around the world, with many losing jobs, shuttering their businesses or losing a large portion of their retirement savings due to market volatility. Yet somehow, the world’s richest seem to be coming out of the crisis unscathed — and in many cases, even richer.

GOBankingRates compared the net worths of the world’s richest billionaires on March 18 to their net worths on Oct. 7 to determine the total money they lost or gained during the coronavirus pandemic, which narrowed down the list to 47 billionaires who had seen a rise in wealth. GOBankingRates also looked at the amount each one-percenter had given to coronavirus charities between March and August (the most recent date available), and then presented the data for the 15 billionaires who had gained the most wealth.

Take a look at these billionaires, ranked in order of who has gained the least to most during the health crisis.