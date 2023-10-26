Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Wealth

Should You Spend Your $2 Dollar Bills?

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
pile of 2 US dollars bills, finance concept, wage.
alfexe / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The $2 bill, with its iconic depiction of Thomas Jefferson on the front and the signing of the Declaration of Independence on the back, has long been a curiosity in the world of American currency.

While it’s legal tender and can be used like any other bill, the question remains: should you spend your $2 bills or hold onto them? Here are some factors to consider.

Historical Significance

The $2 bill has been in circulation, in various designs, since 1862. However, due to its limited use in everyday transactions and the public’s unfamiliarity with it, the bill has taken on a novelty status among collectors and the general populace alike.

Collectible Value

While most $2 bills are worth their face value, certain older bills or bills with unique serial numbers might fetch a premium among collectors. For instance, $2 bills from the 1928 series, especially those with red seals, can be more valuable.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Sentimental Value

Many people have received $2 bills as gifts, keepsakes, or tokens of good luck. If your bill has sentimental value, you might be more inclined to keep it for its personal significance rather than its monetary worth.

Spreading Curiosity

Some people enjoy spending $2 bills specifically because they spark interest and conversation. Handing over a $2 bill often leads to stories, questions, and sometimes even debates about its legitimacy as currency.

Practicality

While $2 bills are legal tender and accepted everywhere, some cashiers might be unfamiliar with them or hesitant to accept them due to their rarity in daily transactions. This could lead to minor inconveniences if you’re trying to make a quick purchase.

Economic Impact

Keeping $2 bills out of circulation doesn’t have a significant economic impact, but reintroducing them into the economy can increase their familiarity and acceptance. The more they circulate, the less “novel” they become.

Future Print Runs

The U.S. Treasury still prints $2 bills, though in limited quantities compared to other denominations. While there’s no imminent danger of the bill being discontinued, fewer print runs might enhance its novelty status in the future.

Choosing to spend or save your $2 bills is ultimately a personal decision. If you view them as a unique piece of American history or a sentimental keepsake, you might opt to save them.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

On the other hand, if you enjoy the intrigue they bring when spent or simply view them as currency, there’s no harm in using them for everyday transactions. Whatever you decide, the $2 bill remains a fascinating and distinctive piece of U.S. currency.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Looking To Buy or Sell Valuable Coins or Bills? 7 Scam Red Flags To Watch For

Wealth

Looking To Buy or Sell Valuable Coins or Bills? 7 Scam Red Flags To Watch For

October 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Rare Dollar Bills Only the Rich Buy

Wealth

Rare Dollar Bills Only the Rich Buy

October 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Consumer Tipping Sentiment 2023: How Your Gratuity Habits Compare by Generation

Wealth

Consumer Tipping Sentiment 2023: How Your Gratuity Habits Compare by Generation

October 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Rare Coins Only the Rich Buy

Wealth

Rare Coins Only the Rich Buy

October 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

11 Things Preventing You From Going From Middle Class to Upper Middle Class

Wealth

11 Things Preventing You From Going From Middle Class to Upper Middle Class

October 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Donald Trump: 19 Surprising Spending Habits

Wealth

Donald Trump: 19 Surprising Spending Habits

October 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh: You Can Use ChatGPT To Become a Millionaire — Here’s How

Wealth

Jaspreet Singh: You Can Use ChatGPT To Become a Millionaire -- Here's How

October 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Grant Cardone Breaks Down His Foolproof Wealth Creation Formula: ‘Most People Have It Incorrect’

Wealth

Grant Cardone Breaks Down His Foolproof Wealth Creation Formula: 'Most People Have It Incorrect'

October 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Indicators of the True Definition of ‘Wealthy’ in 2023

Wealth

5 Indicators of the True Definition of 'Wealthy' in 2023

October 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Coin Flipping: 6 Valuable Dimes and How To Spot Them — Is One Worth Close to $4 Million?

Wealth

Coin Flipping: 6 Valuable Dimes and How To Spot Them -- Is One Worth Close to $4 Million?

October 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Experts: Here’s Why You Should Start Checking Your Teen’s Credit Report as Early as Age 13

Wealth

Experts: Here's Why You Should Start Checking Your Teen's Credit Report as Early as Age 13

October 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m Rich Now, but Here’s the Price I Paid for It — And What I’d Do Differently

Wealth

I'm Rich Now, but Here's the Price I Paid for It -- And What I'd Do Differently

October 23, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The No. 1 Reason I’m Not Passing Generational Wealth to My Kids

Wealth

The No. 1 Reason I'm Not Passing Generational Wealth to My Kids

October 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Suze Orman’s Advice For Millennials Who Want To Get Rich

Wealth

Suze Orman's Advice For Millennials Who Want To Get Rich

October 23, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Things Billionaires Don’t Waste Money On

Wealth

6 Things Billionaires Don't Waste Money On

October 23, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Big Is Barbara Corcoran’s Social Security Check?

Wealth

How Big Is Barbara Corcoran's Social Security Check?

October 23, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!