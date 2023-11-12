Should You Spend Your $50 Bills?

bttoro / iStock.com

When you unfold a crisp $50 bill, it’s not just currency you’re holding — it’s a piece of Americana. Unlike its lower denomination counterparts, the $50 bill doesn’t often circulate in everyday transactions, but it carries the same legal tender status as any other note. Yet, the question lingers in the minds of many: is it better to spend these bills or save them? Keep reading to find out.

Historical and Symbolic Value

The $50 bill has undergone several redesigns since its introduction in 1861. Grant’s likeness was added in 1913, and since then, the bill has carried a sense of gravitas and history. For some, spending a $50 bill is a nod to America’s past — a small way to keep history alive in commerce.

Perceived Value and Spending Behavior

Psychologically, larger denominations like the $50 bill can feel more valuable, which might make you think twice before breaking one for a minor purchase. This mental barrier can inadvertently steer you towards saving rather than spending.

Collectible Potential

Most $50 bills won’t be worth more than their face value, but there are exceptions. Bills with unique serial numbers — such as star notes or those with repeating digits — can sometimes attract the attention of collectors. It’s worth a quick check before you spend what could be a more valuable collector’s item.

The Big Bill Effect

There’s a certain prestige in carrying and using $50 bills. They’re often associated with larger transactions and can make a statement when used for purchases. For those who like to make an impression, spending a $50 bill can be a deliberate choice.

Practical Considerations

Despite their value, $50 bills are sometimes met with suspicion or inconvenience in everyday spending, as cashiers scrutinize them more than $20 bills. If you prefer quick and hassle-free transactions, keeping $50s out of your wallet might be the way to go.

Economic Circulation

Similar to the $2 bill, $50s are legal tender and meant to be spent. By circulating them, you contribute to their acceptance and normalcy in the marketplace. The more they’re used, the more commonplace they become, reducing the novelty and the associated challenges of spending them.

Future of the $50 Bill

While there’s no indication that the $50 bill will be phased out, its relative scarcity in daily cash flow gives it a unique position in the currency lineup. This scarcity doesn’t necessarily translate to higher value, but it does maintain a certain allure.

Final Take

Deciding whether to spend your $50 bills boils down to a mix of personal preference, practicality and perhaps a bit of patriotism. Whether you choose to use them in your daily transactions or tuck them away for safekeeping, these notes are more than just paper and ink — they’re a slice of American heritage, ready to be used as you see fit.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

