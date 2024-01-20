Wealthy Spending Habits Are Changing: 4 Surprising Experiences the Rich Are Buying

Watching Taylor Swift at one of her career-defining Eras tour dates while sitting in the comfort of a VIP lounge is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. So is getting a front row pass to see Miss Sasha Fierce, aka Beyonce, in the flesh.

As more high-income people find the value in making memories, they’re shelling out more money for elite concerts and entertainment. According to a report published in Pitchfork, the price to see major pop acts is only going up, with ticket prices on resale sites for acts like Swift, Beyonce, Harry Styles and Coldplay going for at least $1,000 per person.

For Bob Chitrathorn, founder and vice president of Wealth Planning for Simplified Wealth, the emphasis on purchasing access to one-of-a-kind events is part of a sea change in how clients perceive the purpose of their wealth. Like Willardson, he attributes some of this change to a post-pandemic sense of appreciation of life and desire to have more fun.

“I think it just helped people realize that they’d rather spend time with family and friends as opposed to impressing family and friends with tangible possessions,” he says. “More of my clients are talking about the fun they had and the memories they made … They enjoy sharing pictures of these experiences a lot more than any possession.”