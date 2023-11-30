Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Savings Advice

The Wealthy Don’t Waste Money on These 7 Things: Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Either

3 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
Building wealth often comes down to behaviors like your spending habits. It’s difficult to build a nest egg if you constantly spend money on wants instead of saving and investing your income.

It helps to look at the spending habits of the rich to see how this might offer insights into smarter financial management. Here are seven purchases that smart, wealthy people don’t spend their money on, and you shouldn’t either.

1. High-End Brands for Basic Needs

Wealthy individuals often avoid spending excessively on high-end brands for items that serve basic needs. While luxury brands offer prestige, they don’t always provide value proportional to their cost. Instead, the wealthy focus on quality and durability rather than brand names.

This approach can save significant money over time. For instance, a high-quality, moderately priced pair of shoes can be just as durable and comfortable as a high-end brand.

2. Latest Gadgets and Technology

Contrary to popular belief, not all wealthy individuals rush to buy the latest gadgets. They understand that technology evolves rapidly, and today’s new release will soon be outdated. By avoiding the constant upgrade cycle, they save money and reduce waste. Consumers are advised to assess their actual needs versus wants before investing in new technology.

3. Luxury Cars

Luxury cars depreciate rapidly, making them a poor investment. Wealthy individuals often prefer buying reliable, moderately priced vehicles or leasing luxury cars to avoid depreciation costs. This mindset can be a significant money-saving strategy, as the value of a new car can drop by 20% to 30% by the end of the first year.

4. Impulse Purchases

Impulse buying is another area where the wealthy tend to exercise restraint. They often plan their purchases and stick to a budget, avoiding the lure of impulsive shopping. By being mindful of their spending, they ensure that their purchases are thoughtful and necessary.

5. Expensive Homes

While some wealthy individuals do invest in lavish homes, many opt for modest living spaces. They understand that larger homes come with higher maintenance costs, taxes, and utilities. Opting for a comfortable but modest home can free up resources for investments or other spending that can generate returns.

6. Frequent Dining Out

Eating out frequently can be a substantial financial drain. The wealthy often prefer to cook at home, not only saving money but also ensuring healthier meal options. Limiting restaurant visits to special occasions can lead to considerable savings.

7. Extravagant Vacations

Luxurious vacations can be enticing but costly. Wealthy individuals often opt for meaningful experiences over extravagance. They may choose destinations that offer relaxation and rejuvenation rather than just opulence. This approach to travel is not only more economical but can also be more rewarding.

The Bottom Line

The spending habits of the wealthy reveal a pattern of prioritizing value, quality, and long-term financial benefits over immediate gratification and status symbols. By adopting similar spending behaviors, you can make informed financial decisions, leading to greater financial stability and growth. The key is to focus on what truly adds value to your life and to spend wisely while keeping an eye on long-term outcomes. 

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

