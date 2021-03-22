Advertiser Disclosure
Business People / Net Worth

Bernie Sanders, Elon Musk Feud Over Income Inequality (and Space Travel) – ‘Right Now, We Need to Focus on Earth’

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

March 22, 2021
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/Shutterstock (11804538b)U.
Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/Shutterstock / Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Bernie Sanders and Elon Musk have differing views about wealth, but anyone who needed a reminder got one on Twitter over the weekend.

See: Should We Raise the Minimum Wage to $15? Take Our Poll
Find: These 15 Billionaires Got Richer During the Pandemic

As reported by The Independent, Sanders, the independent U.S. senator from Vermont, and Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, spent the weekend crafting dueling tweets over issues ranging from income inequality to space travel.

Sanders got the ball rolling on Thursday when he tweeted: “We are in a moment in American history where two guys — Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos — own more wealth than the bottom 40% of people in this country. That level of greed and inequality is not only immoral. It is unsustainable.”

See: This Ultra-Rich Boys’ Club Just Got Its 6th Member – Warren Buffett
Find: The World’s 2,000 Billionaires Have More Wealth Than Almost 5 Billion People Combined

More From Your Money
Sponsors of

Musk, who founded SpaceX in 2002, countered two days later with a tweet of his own: “I am accumulating resources to help make life multiplanetary & extend the light of consciousness to the stars.”

The reference was to SpaceX’s plan to send people to Mars over the next decade to colonize the planet.

On Sunday Sanders shot back with a tweet saying that space travel “is an exciting idea, but right now we need to focus on Earth and create a progressive tax system so that children don’t go hungry, people are not homeless and all Americans have healthcare. The level of inequality in America is obscene and a threat to our democracy.”

See: 21 Billionaires Who Lost Big in 2020
Find: What Biden’s Proposed Tax Hikes Mean for Average Americans

Sanders has long been a critic of income inequality, and intends to use his seat as the new chair of the Senate’s Budget Committee to help influence legislation and discourse on pay disparities and corporate subsidies.

Check Out More Top Offers

See more offers to help you save money and reach your financial goals in 2021

View Offers

One of his biggest targets is Musk, the world’s second-richest person with a net worth of $170 billion, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index. Amazon CEO Bezos, is ranked first with a net worth of $181 billion.

More from GOBankingRates

About the Author

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte MagazineStreet & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, will be published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.

In Case You Missed It

  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Bernie Sanders, Elon Musk Feud Over Income Inequality (and Space Travel) – ‘Right Now, We Need to Focus on Earth’
Close popup livericher_png

We're here to help you Live Richer.

Sign up to receive our daily weekday newsletter with the latest finance and lifestyle content.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.