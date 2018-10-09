How Rich is Donald Trump Jr.?

Donald Trump Jr., 44, is an American businessman, real estate developer, political commentator, reality TV personality and author who has established himself as a staunch defender of his father — former President Donald Trump — and his family more broadly.

He first got his start in politics by helping with his father’s 2016 presidential campaign, speaking at the Republican National Convention and eventually working as an adviser to his father while the latter served as president. During the 2018 midterm elections, Donald Trump Jr. went on the campaign trail to help some Republican candidates. He, himself, has often been the subject of media scrutiny regarding his interactions with the Russian government.

His 2019 book, “How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us,” made the New York Times Bestseller’s List.

Much of Trump Jr.’s money has come from The Trump Organization, where he has earned more than $30 million in salary. However, he has also been handsomely paid for speaking engagements — events where he can make as much as $100,000 per speech — his book and other endeavors, bringing his net worth to an estimated $300 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

He often works with his brother, Eric Trump, and they own several properties together — including a game preserve in upstate New York.

Early Life, Family Life, and Career

Donald John Trump Jr. was the first child born to Ivana and Donald Trump in New York City on Dec. 31, 1977. He attended prep school and went to the University of Pennsylvania. He graduated with a degree in economics in 2000.

After college, he spent some time on his own in Colorado before officially joining The Trump Organization. He took on various roles there, with a particular focus on real estate. In 2006, while his father appeared on the NBC reality show “The Apprentice,” his notoriety grew — he often appeared as a guest judge during the nine years his father served as star of the show.

Trump Jr. married Vanessa Haydon in 2005 and they share five children together. Their divorce was finalized in 2018 and he has been seeing Kimberly Guilfoyle since. The pair announced their engagement in Jan. 2022.

Cynthia Measom contributed to a previous version of this report.

