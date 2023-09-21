Advertiser Disclosure
Net Worth / Business People

Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos: Who Has the Higher Net Worth?

3 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos
ROMUALD MEIGNEUX/SIPA/Shutterstock and Anthony Harvey / Shutterstock.com

The battle for the title of the world’s richest person is often a hot topic, especially in the era of tech billionaires. Two prominent names in this category are Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. Both have amassed unimaginable wealth through their respective ventures, making them stand out even among the super-rich. Here’s how Musk and Bezos compare when it comes to net worth.

Elon Musk: The Serial Entrepreneur

Musk’s wealth journey is nothing short of spectacular. The CEO of multiple high-profile companies, his portfolio includes Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and The Boring Company, among others. Each of these ventures has seen considerable success in its domain.

Tesla, for instance, has transformed the electric vehicle market, pushing these vehicles to mainstream consumers and achieving unprecedented market valuations for an automaker. Similarly, SpaceX has revolutionized space transportation, achieving milestones like the reusable Falcon 9 rocket and embarking on missions to potentially colonize Mars.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Musk’s net worth has seen wild fluctuations, primarily due to the stock performance of Tesla. Whenever Tesla’s stock price has surged, so has Musk’s net worth, propelling him multiple times to the position of the world’s richest individual.

Jeff Bezos: The E-commerce Titan

Bezos, on the other hand, built his fortune primarily through Amazon, the e-commerce platform he founded in 1994. Starting as an online bookstore, Amazon soon expanded its offerings, eventually becoming the “everything store.” Today, it’s a global marketplace, cloud computing powerhouse through Amazon Web Services, and entertainment giant via Amazon Prime Video.

Bezos’s wealth has been more stable compared to Musk’s, largely due to the consistent growth and dominance of Amazon in multiple sectors. Although he stepped down as the CEO of Amazon in July 2021, Bezos’ stake in the company ensures his net worth remains formidable. In addition to Amazon, Bezos owns Blue Origin, a spaceflight company with goals that rival Musk’s SpaceX in terms of space exploration and colonization.

Is Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos Richer?

Determining the richest between Musk and Bezos is tricky because their net worths fluctuate based on stock prices, investments, and business decisions. At certain points, Musk surpassed Bezos, especially during Tesla stock surges. At other times, Bezos regained the title due to Amazon’s consistent performance and growth.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

However, it’s essential to note that net worth is a volatile measure, especially for individuals whose wealth is significantly tied to the stock market. A minor change in stock prices can translate to billions of dollars in gains or losses for both Musk and Bezos.

As of this writing, Musk has an estimated net worth of $261.4 billion, according to Forbes. Bezos has an estimated net worth of $158 billion. Right now, Musk takes the top spot.

More Than Just Numbers

While the race for the top spot can be intriguing, it’s worth noting that both Musk and Bezos have contributed immensely to technological advancements, business models, and innovations that have shaped the 21st century. Their impact goes beyond mere wealth accumulation.

The title of the world’s richest person, whether held by Musk or Bezos, remains in flux due to the ever-changing dynamics of the stock market and business world. While their wealth is fascinating, it’s their vast contributions to technology, commerce, and space exploration that will leave a lasting legacy.

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Related Content

Warren Buffett or Jeff Bezos: Who Has the Higher Net Worth?

Net Worth

Warren Buffett or Jeff Bezos: Who Has the Higher Net Worth?

September 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Much Is ‘The Oracle of Omaha’ Warren Buffett Worth?

Net Worth

How Much Is 'The Oracle of Omaha' Warren Buffett Worth?

September 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Grant Cardone Asks How Politicians That Make $100k Suddenly Become Multimillionaires — Here’s the Harsh Reality

Politicians

Grant Cardone Asks How Politicians That Make $100k Suddenly Become Multimillionaires -- Here's the Harsh Reality

September 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

20 Self-Made Billionaires Who Were Poor

Net Worth

20 Self-Made Billionaires Who Were Poor

September 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Big Is Senator Lindsey Graham’s Social Security Check?

Politicians

How Big Is Senator Lindsey Graham's Social Security Check?

September 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Rachel Cruze Believes Becoming Debt-Free Is the Goal: 5 Ways To Extinguish Your Debt

Net Worth

Rachel Cruze Believes Becoming Debt-Free Is the Goal: 5 Ways To Extinguish Your Debt

September 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Should I Pay Off Student Loans With My Savings?

Net Worth

Should I Pay Off Student Loans With My Savings?

September 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Jerome Powell’s Net Worth: A Peek Inside the Fed Chairman’s Finances

Politicians

Jerome Powell's Net Worth: A Peek Inside the Fed Chairman's Finances

September 05, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

15 Youngest Self-Made Billionaires In The World And How They Made Their Fortune

Net Worth

15 Youngest Self-Made Billionaires In The World And How They Made Their Fortune

September 05, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey Says Clearing Out Clutter Can Get You Out of Debt — Here’s How

Net Worth

Dave Ramsey Says Clearing Out Clutter Can Get You Out of Debt -- Here's How

September 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

20 Self-Made Millionaires Who Didn’t Go To College

Net Worth

20 Self-Made Millionaires Who Didn't Go To College

September 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

29 Celebrities Who Are Even Richer Than You Think

Net Worth

29 Celebrities Who Are Even Richer Than You Think

September 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

13 Habits That Helped Bill Gates Build His $110 Billion Fortune

Net Worth

13 Habits That Helped Bill Gates Build His $110 Billion Fortune

September 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Top 10 Richest People in the World

Net Worth

Top 10 Richest People in the World

September 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

28 Most Expensive Celebrity Cars in the World

Net Worth

28 Most Expensive Celebrity Cars in the World

September 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I Paid Off $300K in Debt and Became a Self-Made Millionaire by 37: 6 Steps That Got Me There

Net Worth

I Paid Off $300K in Debt and Became a Self-Made Millionaire by 37: 6 Steps That Got Me There

August 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!