How Much is Lori Greiner Worth?

Lori Greiner is an American inventor, investor, jewelry designer, philanthropist, author and TV personality who is known as The Queen of QVC and the Warm Blooded Shark from her tenure on ABC’s hit series “Shark Tank.”

Lori Greiner Has a Net Worth of $150 Million

Between her company, investments, speaking engagements and salary from appearing on “Shark Tank,” Greiner has a net worth of $150 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Her Time on “Shark Tank”

Greiner joined “Shark Tank” in 2012. She has invested nearly $10 million from appearing in 78 episodes of the show.

Some of her most impressive investments to date include Scrub Daddy, Simply Fit Board, Squatty Potty, Readerrest, Screenmend, Sleep Styler and Hold Your Haunches. She holds the record for the show’s biggest success selling 2 million of the Scrub Daddy in one day on QVC. She also has a 90% success rate on the products she launches and invested in 10 of the top 20 most successful companies on “Shark Tank” to date.

She earns $5 million or so from her business and $50,000 per episode of “Shark Tank.”

Greiner’s Other Ventures

Apart from being an integral part of “Shark Tank,” Greiner has hosted her own show “Clever and Unique Creations by Lori Greiner” since 2000. QVC is where she makes the vast majority of her income.

Greiner has created and put forth more than 700 items to market and has more than 110 U.S. and international patents. The items range in price from $16 to $300.

The Shark is a published author, having penned the bestseller “Invent it, Sell it, Bank it! – Make Your Million Dollar Idea into a Reality.”

She also owns a TV production company called Good Place Entertainment to bring feel-good videos to the public.

How She Got Her Start

Her initial claim to fame came in the form of a plastic earring organizer that she invented in 1996 which was sold by J.C. Penney’s during the holiday season. The profits from this allowed her to pay off a $300,000 loan that she got to manufacture her organizer in record time. She ended up making her first million from this product alone.

By the end of the 1990s, her creations from For Your Ease Only Brand yielded more than $10 million in revenue. Twenty years later it had achieved more than $350 million from product sales.

She went on to invent and patent more than 300 products related to jewelry, cosmetic organization, household goods, travel and electronics.

Her products are so popular that they have appeared as one of Oprah’s favorite things, as well as in many magazines and best-of lists. She often appears in the media and has been the subject of many high-profile finance pieces.

Early Life and Career

Greiner was the second child born to a psychologist and real estate developer in Chicago, Illinois on December 9, 1969. Greiner grew up on the North side of Chicago, a place she still calls home. She graduated from Loyola University Chicago with a major in communications and journalism. While working to become a playwright, she began making and selling costume jewelry.

After inventing and selling her 100-earring organizer to J.C. Penney, she landed a deal with them where she would design products specifically for them. A year later, she started selling her products on cable TV. It proved to be very successful. She sold 2,500 of her jewelry organizers in two minutes. When it debuted on Home Shopping Network, it sold out immediately.

Her business took off between strategic television appearances and the constant demand for her inventions.

Personal Life and Real Estate

Greiner married Dan Greiner in 2010. They met in the late 1990s and didn’t really start dating until 2000. He works alongside his wife as the CFO of her business — even sharing the same desk. They have no children.

She is involved in many philanthropic efforts and provides a number of women full scholarships to attend 4-year colleges.

The Greiner’s own properties in Chicago and in the Philadelphia area, which is near the QVC headquarters.

Lori Greiner will be appearing on the next season of “Shark Tank” and on QVC.

