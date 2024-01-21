Advertiser Disclosure
Net Worth / Business People

The 4 Underrated Business Moves That Made Elon Musk Rich

2 min Read
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Elon Musk is still the richest man on the planet, although his net worth declined by $7.5 billion year-to-date- yet, still standing at a whopping $221 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Musk is the founder, chairman, CEO, and chief technology officer of SpaceX; CEO of Tesla, Inc.; owner, chairman and CTO of X Corp.; founder of the Boring Company and xAI; co-founder of Neuralink and OpenAI; and president of the Musk Foundation. Last, but not least, Musk bought X — formerly Twitter — for an eye-popping $44 billion in 2022.

Here are some of his underrated business moves that made him rich.

Diversification

As History Computer notes, Musk took a very different approach from many of his fellow billionaires in amassing his wealth — by getting rich thanks to several and diversified business operations instead of a single success path.

Acquiring and Selling Companies

Musk founded Zip2 Corporation, a provider of Internet enterprise software and services, which was acquired by Compaq in March 1999 for $307 million, according to CNN. He then went on to found X.com, later named PayPal and sold it to eBay for $1.5 billion in October 2002, pocketing $165 million from the deal, CNN reported. 

Once the company became successful, Musk sold it. Yet, instead of retiring on his laurels, Musk reinvested his money in three more businesses.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Reinvesting His Profits

Musk was able to satisfy his seemingly insatiable appetite when it comes to business ventures, partly due to the success of his businesses and the profits he reinvested. 

The most recent example is with the 2022 $44 billion Twitter acquisition, for which he had pledged 58% of his Tesla shares as collateral to secure personal indebtedness, according to Bloomberg.

Getting In Early On Trends

As a Quora user noted, Musk’s early moves were to get in early when there is a technology shift.

“He basically took a start-up type of attitude (innovative, high chance of failure) to cars and rockets, which had both become stagnant industries dominated by aversion to risk and change, and run by bean counters instead of engineers,” according to the user.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Dave Ramsey: The First Thing You Need To Do To Get Out of Debt

Net Worth

Dave Ramsey: The First Thing You Need To Do To Get Out of Debt

January 10, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

11 Frugal Habits of Warren Buffett

Net Worth

11 Frugal Habits of Warren Buffett

January 10, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Facing $50K in Debt in 2024? Here Are 7 Things You Must Do

Net Worth

Facing $50K in Debt in 2024? Here Are 7 Things You Must Do

December 29, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: 5 Sneaky Types of Debt

Net Worth

Dave Ramsey: 5 Sneaky Types of Debt

December 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 New Year’s Resolutions That Will Help You Tackle Debt in 2024

Net Worth

10 New Year's Resolutions That Will Help You Tackle Debt in 2024

December 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Genius Things Warren Buffett Says To Do With Your Money

Net Worth

10 Genius Things Warren Buffett Says To Do With Your Money

December 25, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Nearly 40% Will Not Be in Debt in 2024: Which Frugal Habits Do They Swear By?

Net Worth

Nearly 40% Will Not Be in Debt in 2024: Which Frugal Habits Do They Swear By?

December 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Time Magazine Names Taylor Swift 2023’s Person of the Year: How Much Is the Popstar Worth?

Net Worth

Time Magazine Names Taylor Swift 2023's Person of the Year: How Much Is the Popstar Worth?

December 08, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How Rich Is Rep. Kevin McCarthy as He Resigns From Congress?

Politicians

How Rich Is Rep. Kevin McCarthy as He Resigns From Congress?

December 08, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

6 Ways To Pay Off Credit Card Debt in Less Than 5 Years

Net Worth

6 Ways To Pay Off Credit Card Debt in Less Than 5 Years

December 13, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

7 Key Signs You’re Adding Too Much Debt Each Month

Net Worth

7 Key Signs You're Adding Too Much Debt Each Month

December 01, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

7 Things Millennials Should Consider Selling To Pay Off Debt

Net Worth

7 Things Millennials Should Consider Selling To Pay Off Debt

November 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Charlie Munger: A Look at the Fortune and Legacy of Warren Buffett’s Right-hand Man

Net Worth

Charlie Munger: A Look at the Fortune and Legacy of Warren Buffett's Right-hand Man

November 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How Much Is ‘The Oracle of Omaha’ Warren Buffett Worth?

Net Worth

How Much Is 'The Oracle of Omaha' Warren Buffett Worth?

November 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security: How Big Is Hillary Clinton’s Social Security Check?

Politicians

Social Security: How Big Is Hillary Clinton's Social Security Check?

November 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How Obama, Biden and Other Elected Officials Have Made Millions by Being in Office

Politicians

How Obama, Biden and Other Elected Officials Have Made Millions by Being in Office

November 22, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!