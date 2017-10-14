How Rich is Eminem?

Volumes have been written about one of the most successful, acclaimed and controversial musical artists in history, Eminem — aka Marshall Mathers, aka Slim Shady.

From the rapper’s poor, unstable childhood to his ongoing vendettas with his mother and ex-wife to his public attacks on pop culture icons, perhaps most notable is Eminem’s rise to fame while breaking album and ticket sales records and amassing a nine-figure fortune, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Eminem Net Worth: $230 Million

Eminem defined rap music in the late ’90s and 2000s, pushing the boundaries of the already controversial genre even further. Of the 17 artists recently named as nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2022 class, Eminem was the only one to earn a spot on the ballot in his first year of eligibility. This honor comes as he prepares to take the stage for the Super Bowl XVI Halftime Show alongside his mentor Dr. Dre, and fellow rap icons Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

Early Career

In 1996, the world had not yet been introduced to Eminem, the Real Slim Shady or Marshall Mathers. When the soon-to-be megastar released “Infinite” that year, the album sold just 1,000 copies and didn’t crack the charts.

Three years later, with production help from hip-hop legend Dr. Dre, Eminem released the landmark album “The Slim Shady LP.” It peaked at No. 2 on Billboard’s album chart and sold 18 million copies, catapulting the down-and-out, struggling Detroit rapper to global superstardom.

Musical Success

Just one year after “The Slim Shady LP” made him the hottest act in hip-hop, Eminem enjoyed even greater critical and commercial success when 2000’s “The Marshall Mathers LP” sold 32 million copies and became a No. 1 hit. He quickly followed up with the now-classic albums “The Eminem Show” in 2002 and “Encore” in 2004, which sold 27 million and 21 million copies, respectively.

After a five-year hiatus, Eminem returned in 2009 with the album “Relapse,” followed by “Recovery” in 2010 and “The Marshall Mathers LP 2” in 2013. More recent releases include 2017’s “Revival,” 2018’s “Kamikaze” and 2020’s “Music to Be Murdered By.” Though these later albums never achieved the same level of commercial success as his previous masterpieces, they all charted at No. 1.

From Songs to Stage

Much of Eminem’s fortune can be traced to the success of his concerts. From 2000 to 2012, he launched four massive tours: “Up in Smoke,” “Anger Management,” “Home & Home” and “Recovery.” These combined to sell 11.94 million tickets for a total gross of $751 million. He has also been a frequent guest on the festival tour circuit through the years and has raked in millions for co-headlining appearances with the likes of Rihanna and others.

In 2002, Eminem crossed over to acting when he starred in “8 Mile,” a semi-biographical film about a struggling Detroit rapper desperate to escape a broken home. Produced on a budget of only $41 million, “8 Mile” earned critical acclaim, an Academy Award for Best Original Song and $242.88 million at the worldwide box office.

