How Much Are Vin Diesel, Jon Cena and the Stars of ‘F9’ Worth?

"F9: The Fast Saga," the ninth installment in the "Fast and Furious" franchise hits theaters June 25. This film finds Dominic 'Dom' Toretto — played by Vin Diesel — living a quiet life with Letty — played by Michelle Rodriguez — and his son, little Brian. That is, until he’s forced to reunite with his crew and confront the sins of his past to save his nearest and dearest.

Already an international success, the film was released in select countries starting May 19, and has garnered $292.5 million at box offices worldwide, according to BoxOfficeMojo.

This isn’t surprising as the franchise has garnered a fiercely loyal following. In fact, a 1994 Toyota Supra used in “The Fast and the Furious” and “2 Fast 2 Furious” recently sold for $500,000 at the Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas sale, according to Autoweek.

Check out just how much the franchise -- and everyone involved -- is making.