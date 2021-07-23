How Rich is Hailey Bieber?

Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber has had a busy few years between her career, love life and businesses.

Bieber is one of the current crop of models who rose to stardom during the earlier days of the era of the social media influencer. The daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, the influencer ran in the same Los Angeles socialite circle as the Hadids and Kardashian-Jenners, so she’s no stranger to the paparazzi and press.

Her famous name and connections helped to catapult her into the world of modeling in 2014. Bieber is most noted for her fashion campaigns with Guess, Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger.

She has also made several cameos on television, having appeared on “Saturday Night Live” with her uncle Alec Baldwin in 2009 and hosted the 2015 MTV Europe Music Awards and the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Video Awards.

Net Worth: $20 million

As of 2021, the 24-year-old’s wildly successful career has earned her a cool $20 million net worth.

The American model and television personality gained global notoriety when she and Justin Bieber shocked the world with their stormy romance, having briefly dated from 2015 to 2016 and gotten back together in the summer of 2018. They wed in a New York City courthouse in September of that year.

Exactly one year later, the couple hosted a celebrity-filled second wedding celebration on the sprawling, 20,000-acre Montage Palmetto Bluff resort along the South Carolina coast.

Modeling Days

Between print advertisements and social media campaigns for brands like Yves Saint Laurent, Versace and Levi’s, the model has had a busy and lucrative year so far.

In 2021 alone, Bieber has appeared the covers of Vogue, V, Bazaar and GQ magazines. She did a major spread interview with Elle in January, was featured in the Superga spring-summer 2021 campaign and walked in the fall 2021 Moschino show.

She and her husband had a brief cameo on Lil Dicky’s Hulu show “Dave,” where they played themselves. She returned the favor by having the Pennsylvania-native comedian/rapper on her new YouYube series, “Who’s in my Bathroom?,” where where she, well… interviews celebrities in her bathroom.

Cash From Being a Social Media Influencer

Bieber began her YouTube channel in March 2021 and has already amassed 1.2 million subscribers. Her page focuses on beauty, skin care and the bathroom chats that have also featured 25-year-old model Kendall Jenner and 20-year-old TikTok star Addison Rae.

While Bieber can rack up $4,000-$15,000 per YouTube video, it’s chump change compared to what she can make through brand endorsements on social media.

In 2019, Bieber told Insider magazine that a single Instagram post can garner $150,000, thanks to her 36.2 million followers. Her most recent endorsements on the site are for Bare Minerals makeup and Levi’s 501 Originals campaign.

Last week, Bieber teased a glam shot thanking YSL’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello, so look for more collaboration between the fashion house and the model.

With five months left in the year, what might be next for Hailey Bieber?

