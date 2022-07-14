How Rich is Chris Hemsworth?

Chris Hemsworth is an Australian leading man who is an indelible part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thor. The God of Thunder’s newest film “Thor: Love and Thunder” was released on July 8, 2022.

Hemsworth has appeared in his signature role in many films including “Thor,” “The Avengers,” “Thor: The Dark World,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

Chris Hemsworth Net Worth: $130 Million

Having portrayed Thor, as well as having flexed his acting chops with other projects, Hemsworth has a net worth of $130 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

He earned just $150,000 for his first appearance as Thor and that film brought in nearly $450 million globally. His salary grew to $15 million per appearance, which doesn’t include his lucrative backend deals.

As of 2019, Hemsworth made Forbes’s top 25 list as one of the highest-paid celebrities.

Hemsworth has also appeared in “A Perfect Getaway,” “Ca$h,” “Shadow Runner,” Red Dawn,” “Blackhat,” “Cabin in the Woods,” “In the Heart of the Sea,” “Snow White and the Huntsman,” “The Huntsman: Winter War,” “Ghostbusters,” “Extraction” and “Men in Black: International.”

Hemsworth’s Early Life

Christopher Hemsworth was the middle child, and second son, born to Leonie and Craig in Melbourne, Australia on August 11, 1983. His two brothers, Luke and Liam are also actors.

He got his start in acting portraying King Arthur in the Australian TV series “Guinevere Jones” in 2002. He also had roles on a few other shows such as “Neighbors,” Saddle Club” and “Marshall Law.” Two years later, he joined the popular Australian soap opera “Home and Away,” where he played Kim Hyde for three years.

In 2006, he participated in Australia’s sixth season of “Dancing with the Stars.”

While he was doing well in Australia, he felt the lure of Hollywood. He scored the role of James T. Kirk’s father George in the 2009 hit “Star Trek.” Even though he was only in the film for a short period of time, he made an impression and more acting opportunities came his way.

His Fitness App

After the success of “Thor” and the multitude of questions about how he got in shape for the role, Hemsworth created the app Centr so fans could follow his workout, nutrition, training programs and meal plans at home. He sold the app in 2022 to HighPost Capital, a private equity firm helmed by Jeff Bezos‘s brother Mark. The company’s valuation was $200 million at the time.

Hemsworth’s Personal Life and Homes

Chris Hemsworth married Spanish actress Elsa Pataky in 2010. They have a daughter and twin boys together.

He bought a home in Malibu, California in 2013 for $4.8 million, but he sold it in 2016 for nearly $7 million. The former homeowner was none other than Paul Hogan, the Aussie star of “Crocodile Dundee.”

The Hemsworth family recently relocated from Los Angeles back to Byron Bay, New South Wales, Australia. They purchased an estate there for $15 million, which has been reported to be worth double the price due to some impressive renovations to the four-acre property.

He also bought an oceanfront home in Tasmania in late 2021 for $15 million.

Hemsworth is currently appearing in “Thor: Love and Thunder” and will appear in “Extraction 2,” which is set to come out later this year.

