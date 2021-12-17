What is Keanu Reeves’ Net Worth?

Keanu Reeves, 57, is a Canadian actor, musician and philanthropist who has been charming audiences in a multitude of genres since 1986. He will reprise one of his most famous roles for the fourth time as Neo in “The Matrix Resurrections.”

This seemingly ageless actor is known for his versatile roles. He will vacillate between Shakespeare, action heroes, hustlers, morons and everything in-between.

Reeves has appeared in more than 40 films including the Bill & Ted trilogy, “My Own Private Idaho,” “Point Break,” “Speed,” “Much Ado About Nothing,” “Constantine,” “The Lake House,” “The Watcher,” “The Gift,” “The Devil’s Advocate,” “Sweet November,” “The Day the Earth Stood Still,”Something’s Gotta Give,” The Replacements,” “Hardball,” and since 2014, he’s played assassin John Wick in the franchise bearing that character’s name.

His salary started with a mere $3,000 for “Youngblood,” and playing Ted brought in $95,000. He was paid $1.2 million for “Speed,” and the money just kept growing from there.

Keanu Reeves’ Net Worth

Reeves’ films have earned billions of dollars. Including bonuses and salary, he earned $200 million for the first three “Matrix” films. The series itself has grossed $1.6 billion so far. All in all, the actor is worth $380 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Something that makes Reeves stand out is that he studies martial arts and likes to do his own stunts. Given his parts in so many action films, it is remarkable that there have not been more reports of injuries on set.

He has also written two books: “Ode to Happiness” and “Shadows.” In 2005, Reeves even got his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Early Life and Career

Keanu Charles Reeves was born in Beirut, Lebanon on September 2, 1964. His unique name is Hawaiian and means “cool breeze over the mountain.” His parents split when he was young and he has said that he never really reconnected with his father after the breakup. When he was a kid, he lived in New York City and Toronto. He was not big into academics and spent his time playing hockey and being involved with drama. He dropped out of school when he was 17.

He landed a few small gigs, including a Coca-Cola commercial, starting out. His first big break came in 1986 when he was cast as a supporting actor in “Youngblood.” Soon after filming was done, Reeves moved to Los Angeles to further pursue his acting dream.

Next up came a role in angsty teen drama “River’s Edge,” that he then followed up with a supporting role in “Dangerous Liaisons” in 1988. The next year, he was catapulted to fame by starring in “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure.”

Not one to take much time off between roles, he was part of the ensemble in “Parenthood.” He then appeared in a variety of divergent projects including “My Own Private Idaho,” Dracula” and “Much Ado About Nothing.”

In 1994, his starring action role in “Speed” gave him a whole new audience. He worked steadily while eventually starring in the cyber adventure “The Matrix” in 1999.

Reeves also has a love of music. He played bass for alternative rock band Dogstar, as well as the band Becky.

Personal Life and Real Estate

Reeves has never been married, though there is a story involving him and Winona Ryder accidentally getting married while filming “Dracula.” He was with Jennifer Syme from 1998 until her death from a tragic car accident in 2001. He has officially been with visual artist Alexandra Grant since 2019.

Reeves is not known to be a big spender. However, he does regularly donate to many charities including Stand Up to Cancer and the SickKids Foundation. He also loves vehicles — especially motorcycles — and owns at least two Norton Commandos. He has been reported to own eight cars. He is also the co-owner of Arch Motorcycles in Los Angeles.

For years, Reeves did not own a home. When not filming, he spent four years living in the Châteaux Marmont in Los Angeles. In 2003, he purchased a 5,607 square foot home in the Hollywood Hills for $8 million.

