How Much Is Leonardo DiCaprio Worth?

Leonardo DiCaprio has been a household name since 1996. This American actor, producer, philanthropist and environmental activist continues to delight and surprise audiences by taking on different roles across many genres.

Net Worth: $260 million

$260 million Date of Birth: Nov. 11, 1974

Nov. 11, 1974 Primary Source of Wealth: Acting

Acting Career Highlights: Best known for playing Jack Dawson opposite Kate Winslet’s Rose in “Titanic”

His career has flourished well beyond his star-making turn as Jack Dawson in 1997’s “Titanic” and he is fearless in his choice of projects he takes part in.

DiCaprio starred in “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape,” “The Quick and the Dead,” “The Basketball Diaries,” “Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet,” “The Man in the Iron Mask,” “Catch Me If You Can,” Gangs of New York,” “The Aviator,” “The Departed,” “Shutter Island,” “Christopher Nolan’s Inception,” “Django Unchained, “The Great Gatsby,” “J. Edgar,” “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “The Revenant,” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

DiCaprio’s films have grossed more than $7 billion globally.

His upcoming Netflix comedy, “Don’t Look Up,” co-starring Jennifer Lawrence, will be released on Dec. 10 and already earned him $30 million. That is $10 million more than he usually takes in. His net worth is $260 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

In the years 1995 through 2020, he earned more than $300 million from base salaries alone, not to mention $100 from endorsement deals. He invested in vegan “meat” company Beyond Meat which went public in 2019 and was valued at $4 billion.

In addition to being successful in the box office, he has received much critical acclaim. He won an Academy Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, three Golden Globe Awards and has been nominated for numerous other awards.

He has used his celebrity status to support many charities, with a passion for environmental issues. He founded the non-profit Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation in 1998 specifically to help with causes related to the environment. He personally donated $1 million each to Haitian earthquake relief and Hurricane Harvey relief. He has donated or helped raise more than $80 million for charitable pursuits throughout his career.

Early Life and Career

Leonardo Wilhelm DiCaprio was born to Irmelin and George DiCaprio on Nov. 11, 1974, in Los Angeles, Calif. Though his parents split when he was a year old, and he lived primarily with his mother, he remained close with both parents. He claims his earliest passions were marine biology and acting.

DiCaprio’s performance skills were evident from his youth. His parents found a talent agent for him, but in the beginning, he was turned down repeatedly at auditions. He eventually landed commercials for Mattel, Kraft Foods, Bubble Yum and Apple Jacks while still a child.

His first major role came when he joined the cast of “Growing Pains” as orphan Luke Brower in 1990. He followed that role by appearing as Robert De Niro’s stepson in “This Boy’s Life” in 1993. That same year, he garnered even more favor with critics by starring as a mentally disabled teenager in “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.”

In 1997, James Cameron selected him to star in “Titanic.” His backend deal yielded him $40 million from that film alone and the film itself grossed $3 billion globally.

After the success of the romantic classic, he took a variety of roles that kept him in the limelight. He is known for negotiating good backend deals and will take an upfront pay cut, as he did in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” so he could star alongside Brad Pitt.

Personal Life and Real Estate Ventures

While DiCaprio has had some public romances with supermodels Gisele Bündchen and Bar Refaeli, he remains unmarried. He has been with Argentine-American actor/model Camila Morrone since 2017.

Real estate is a passion for DiCaprio. He owns an estimated $100 million in property across the world. He even owns a private island, Blackadore Caye, in Belize, for which he paid $1.75 million in 2005 and plans to develop it into a private resort in the future. He also purchased undeveloped land in Malibu for $23 million in 2017.

His first real estate purchases included two neighboring homes, one previously owned by Madonna, located in the Los Feliz part of Los Angeles that he paid $4 million for in 1994.

He bought his first property in Malibu in 1998 for $1.6 million. After trying to sell the 1950s-era bungalow for a market price of $11 million in 2005, he chose to rent it out somewhere between $25,000 to $50,000 per month.

DiCaprio also owns multiple homes in the Los Angeles area. Three in Malibu, two in Silver Lake and two in the Hollywood Hills. He does not flip these properties, however. Instead, he keeps them and rents them out when not in use.

He purchased a midcentury-modern, which was built in 1964 for Dinah Shore, in Palm Springs for $5.2 million in 2014.

The actor’s East Coast real estate includes an apartment in NYC’s Battery Park neighborhood that he paid $3.67 million for in 2008.

In 2014, he purchased a 3,663 square foot condo for $10 million in Greenwich Village. He ended up selling that property at a $2 million loss in 2016 but maintains two other apartments in New York City.

Then, in the fall of 2021, he acquired another Malibu mansion that overlooks the ocean for $14 million.

DiCaprio will be seen in the Netflix film “Don’t Look Up” in December and has four more projects in various stages of development already in the works.

