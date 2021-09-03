How Rich Is Monica Lewinsky?

Monica Lewinsky, executive producer of the new FX series “Impeachment: American Crime Story,” is an American entrepreneur, author and public speaker. An open anti-bullying activist and prominent supporter of the #MeToo movement, Lewinsky is the author of “Monica’s Story,” the 1999 memoir detailing her affair with former President Bill Clinton. She reportedly received a $500,000 advance for the book, which she co-wrote with author Andrew Morton. Today, Lewinsky’s net worth is estimated at $1.5 million by Celebrity Net Worth.

Also in 1999, Lewinsky appeared on “20/20” for an interview with Barbara Walters. The appearance was the second-most-watched interview in television history and earned Lewinsky $1 million for the international rights. The appearance kicked off what would become a lucrative career in the media.

In 2000, she became a spokesperson for Jenny Craig, Celebrity Net Worth reported. She was to earn $1 million for losing at least 40 lbs. in six months. However, Jenny Craig ended the contract early and only paid Lewinsky $300,000 of the $1 million.

Lewinsky’s other television credits include hosting the reality show “Mr. Personality” and appearances on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” “The View” and “V Graham Norton,” IMDb reported. She had another chance to tell her side of the events leading to the Clinton impeachment trial on the HBO special “Monica in Black and White” in 2002.

By 2005, Lewinsky had stepped away from the public, moving to London, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But she resurrected her writing and television career in 2014.

In addition to her writing, television and advocacy work, Lewinsky has her own line of designer handbags, The Real Monica, Inc.

