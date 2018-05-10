O Canada! These 29 Famous Canadians Are Richer Than You Think
Do you know which rich celebrities are also Canadian? Some of these names — and their net worths — might surprise you.
In celebration of our neighbors to the north, GOBankingRates rounded up 29 of the richest celebrity transplants to grace our country with their Canadian charm.
Elliot Page Net Worth: $8 Million
Elliot Page recently wrote a memoir entitled “Page Boy” detailing his early life, Hollywood career and transition in gender identity.
Way back in 2001, Page appeared on the Canadian pop-cultural institution “Trailer Park Boys.” The Nova Scotian and outspoken LGBTQ+ community advocate hasn’t really lacked work since.
The 2007 movie “Juno” put Page on the international map and netted his nominations for a Golden Globe, a BAFTA and an Oscar. Circa 2013, with “Inception” under his belt and “X-Men: Days of Future Past” on the horizon, Page was pulling in an estimated $5 million per picture.
Hayden Christensen Net Worth: $12 Million
Born in Vancouver, Hayden Christensen starred in one of the biggest summer blockbuster hits of all time. The “Star Wars” prequels might not have garnered Christensen a lot of critical acclaim, but they ensured he’d be financially comfy for just about the rest of his life.
These days, you’ll see Christensen in smaller indie movies like “Little Italy.” Still, rumors — fueled by a rare public appearance at a celebration of the “Star Wars” franchise’s 40th anniversary — persist that Christensen might return to the silver screen as Anakin Skywalker.
Should he reprise the role, expect an uptick in Hayden Christensen’s net worth.
Anna Paquin Net Worth: $14 Million
Though she was raised in New Zealand, Anna Paquin was born in Winnipeg. It didn’t take her long to make her home country proud. At 11 years old, she appeared in “The Piano,” which led to a best supporting actress Oscar win.
The “X-Men” franchise kept Paquin in the spotlight until she transitioned to TV, where she earned an impressive $275,000 per episode for “True Blood.” Paquin was most recently seen on the 2017 TV series “Bellevue.”
Pamela Anderson Net Worth: $20 Million
What could be more American than a beautiful blond woman wearing a red swimsuit and running in slow motion down a Los Angeles beach? Apparently, many things, because Pamela Anderson hails from Ladysmith, British Columbia.
The former Playmate appeared in the “Baywatch” reboot movie, which pulled in more than $177 million at the worldwide box office in 2017, according to online box-office reporting service Box Office Mojo.
Michael Cera Net Worth: $20 Million
In 2017, Michael Cera was Robin to fellow Ontarian Will Arnett’s Batman in “The LEGO Batman Movie.”
Like Arnett, Cera became well-known for his role in “Arrested Development.” His notoriety increased with movies like “Juno” and “Superbad.” Cera continues to churn out films these days. In 2017 alone, he appeared in several features and even showed up on the revival of the ’90s show “Twin Peaks.” This year, he’s Allan in the big box-office hit “Barbie.”
Rachel McAdams Net Worth: $25 Million
Like a lot of highly trained actors, Rachel McAdams hails from London — London, Ontario, that is.
McAdams’ resume is packed with popular blockbuster movies, including “Mean Girls,” “The Notebook,” “Wedding Crashers,” “Sherlock Holmes,” “Spotlight” and “Doctor Strange.” She also starred in the second season of the popular show “True Detective” and this past season of the FX show “Dave” as herself.
Even in smaller movies, like 2005’s “Red Eye,” McAdams commands $1 million paychecks. For “Sherlock”-sized flicks, she goes home with at least $5 million.
Will Arnett Net Worth: $35 Million
Will Arnett is Canada’s first actor to play Batman in a major motion picture — well, a LEGO-ized Batman at least.
In addition to lending his voice to the $311 million-grossing “The LEGO Batman Movie” in 2017, Ontario-born Arnett pays the bills with shows like “BoJack Horseman” and “Flaked.” An “Arrested Development” alum, Arnett’s $35 million net worth is proof he knows the Bluth family secret: There’s always money in the banana stand.
Nelly Furtado Net Worth: $40 Million
In 2001, the song “I’m Like a Bird” earned Victoria native Nelly Furtado a Juno award and a Grammy, which makes for a pretty nice symbol of her cross-nation success. Her 2006 album “Loose” included hits “Promiscuous,” “Maneater” and “Say It Right.” That same year, she allegedly turned down a $500,000 offer from Playboy to appear in the magazine.
With a net worth of $40 million, it’s safe to say Furtado didn’t lose funds from her Playboy rejection. She continues to make music and tour the globe to perform live.
Martin Short Net Worth: $50 Million
You thought Canadians were focused on making hockey the most popular sport in the U.S., but really they just want to make us laugh. This is made apparent by the seemingly countless famous funny people who hail from the Great White North. Among the heaps of well-heeled comedian Canucks is Martin Short.
Short has been on the scene since his days with Second City in Toronto. An ’80s run on “Saturday Night Live” — where he was making $20,000 a week — brought Short stateside. Cult classics like “Innerspace,” “¡Three Amigos!” and “Mars Attacks!” immortalized him on the big screen. Now he’s continuing to find success on “Only Murders in the Building.”
Avril Lavigne Net Worth: $60 Million
Canadian celebrities stick together. Born in Belleville, Ontario, Avril Lavigne was on stage with fellow Canuck Shania Twain by age 15. One year later, she scored a $2 million record deal.
These days, Lavigne is still making new music that is true to her pop-punk roots. Not a bad idea, as those roots helped her build a net worth of $60 million.
Howie Mandel Net Worth: $60 Million
America might have talent, but we most definitely imported host and comic Howie Mandel from Toronto.
In the Queen City, Mandel balanced his job as a carpet salesman with amateur stand-up performances before breaking out on TV’s “St. Elsewhere.” Decades of TV and movies eventually led him to host “Deal or No Deal” and to serve as a judge on “America’s Got Talent.”
Alanis Morissette Net Worth: $60 Million
In the late ’80s, Ottawa-born Alanis Morissette was known in Canada as a Tiffany-esque pop star. A few Juno awards later, the singer-songwriter reworked her sound and released the wildly successful album “Jagged Little Pill,” which led to stateside popularity. Morissette didn’t just cross the border metaphorically either — she’s been a dual citizen of Canada and the U.S. since 2005.
Although Morissette is one of the many stars who’ve been victims of scams, her net worth is still an impressive $60 million.
Donald Sutherland Net Worth: $60 Million
In the sea of musicians and comics who migrate from the Great White North, dramatic actor Donald Sutherland stands out.
Sutherland first gained the respect of movie buffs — and surely a great deal of his fortune — decades ago with movies like “M*A*S*H,” “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” and “Ordinary People.” The actor even played Jesus in the 1971 war drama “Johnny Got His Gun.”
Sutherland’s more recent appearance in “The Hunger Games” franchise — which has accrued $1.45 billion at the global box office — surely didn’t hurt his savings account, either.
Michael J. Fox Net Worth: $65 Million
Marty McFly isn’t really from Hill Valley; he’s from Edmonton, Alberta. Starring roles in the “Back to the Future” franchise, as well as television shows “Family Ties” and “Spin City,” helped Michael J. Fox accrue an impressive net worth of $65 million.
The celebrity gives much of his money to charity, particularly his foundation, Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. The foundation helps investigate cures for the disease that the actor has battled since 1991.
Ryan Gosling Net Worth: $70 Million
Ryan Gosling might have gotten his start on the all-American “Mickey Mouse Club” at age 12, but maple syrup flows through this famous Canadian’s veins.
Now among the most famous and highest-paid Hollywood actors, Gosling pulls in $7 million-plus paychecks, even on indies like “The Nice Guys” — which is probably a smidgen more than his “Mouse” day rate.
This summer, he starred as Ken alongside Margot Robbie in the titular role for the “Barbie” movie, which is on its way to earning a billion dollars.
Michael Bublé Net Worth: $80 Million
Michael Bublé is so Canadian, his dad was a salmon fisherman. Born in Burnaby, British Columbia, Bublé’s respectable dollar value is owed to his nine crooning albums.
But he also brings in a little cash in an unexpected way: a women’s fragrance. Named By Invitation, the scent sells for $80 per bottle.
Seth Rogen Net Worth: $80 Million
Among the biggest modern Canadian comedic successes is Vancouverite Seth Rogen, who gained notoriety as part of Judd Apatow’s posse. On Apatow’s “Knocked Up,” Rogen made $500,000. Seven years later, he pulled in $8.4 million for “The Interview.”
It’s pretty safe to say Rogen won’t be strapped for loonies any time soon. The funnyman lent his voice to the portly warthog Pumbaa in the 2019 Disney live-action remake of “The Lion King” and currently stars in the Apple+ TV series “Platonic.”
William Shatner Net Worth: $100 Million
Before he could boldly go where no man had gone before, William Shatner had to first make his way across the Canadian border.
Post-“Star Trek,” Shatner went through a low period where he was earning as little as $20,000 for movies like “Kingdom of the Spiders.” However, the Montreal-born actor bounced back with shows like “The Practice” and “Boston Legal.” In more recent years, Shatner enjoyed a long-time gig as a celebrity spokesperson for Priceline, which certainly padded his pockets.
Jim Carrey Net Worth: $180 Million
Canadian comedian Jim Carrey had American audiences in stitches with his 1994 movies “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective,” “The Mask” and “Dumb and Dumber.” Two years later, he earned a $20 million paycheck for “The Cable Guy,” setting a record for comedic actors at the time. The laughs continued for several years before the funnyman started taking on more serious roles.
Recently, Carrey served as executive producer for the Showtime series “I’m Dying Up Here,” which is about the struggles of stand-up comedians in the 1970s.
Mike Myers Net Worth: $200 Million
Despite his affinity for British accents, Mike Myers’ hometown is Scarborough, Ontario.
Myers is known for voicing the title character in one of the most successful movie franchises, “Shrek,” and for his chameleon-like roles in movies like “Austin Powers” and “Wayne’s World.” In 2017, he continued the latter tradition by rebooting “The Gong Show” under layers of makeup as the fictional retro British comic Tommy Maitland.
Neil Young Net Worth: $200 Million
Long before The Weeknd and other musically gifted Canadians were even born, there was Neil Young.
Young migrated from Toronto to California in 1966. Fifty years, more than 35 studio albums and one induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame later, this multitalented workhorse finds himself riding on a $200 million net worth.
Dan Aykroyd Net Worth: $250 Million
The 2016 “Ghostbusters” reboot — for which Dan Aykroyd served as executive producer — might not have captured the public imagination or the box-office returns of the original. But this Ottawa native can always fall back on money-stuffed pillows.
And while classics like “Ghostbusters” and “Blues Brothers” originally filled those coffers, Aykroyd’s own Crystal Skull vodka brand helps keep the money pouring in.
Drake Net Worth: $250 Million
In 1986, Aubrey Drake Graham was born in Toronto. Today, Drake is one of the most successful and recognized performers in the world. Drake has released several studio albums — “Thank Me Later,” “Take Care,” “Nothing Was the Same” and “Views” — as well as mixtapes and playlists, including “More Life” and “If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late.”
One of the richest rap moguls, Drake pulls in $1 million per concert and has sold more than 10 million albums. He makes even more from his numerous endorsement deals with Apple, Nike and other big-name companies.
Wayne Gretzky Net Worth: $250 Million
Cliché or not, we couldn’t let a list of Canadian celebrities slide by without a hockey player. Ontario’s Wayne Gretzky is often considered one of the greatest hockey players of all time.
And while he retired from the sport nearly two decades ago, Gretzky still has a net worth of $250 million. It’s safe to say the $42.6 million he earned in the NHL contributed to that figure.
Justin Bieber Net Worth: $300 Million
Some people love him, and some people hate him. But no matter your opinion of the “Biebs,” one thing is certain: He is one rich Canuck.
A multi-instrumentalist upbringing in London, Ontario, and some very fortunate YouTube exposure helped launch Bieber’s career. In 2010, the then-16-year-old’s net worth was a healthy $500,000. By 2014, it crossed the $200 million mark. His net worth continues to grow today thanks to successful studio albums and tours.
The Weeknd Net Worth: $300 Million
The name Abel Tesfaye might not ring any bells, but the epithet The Weeknd likely does. Born in Scarborough, Ontario, The Weeknd sold enough records to gross $90 million in just one year.
Helped into the spotlight by fellow Canadian Drake, The Weeknd transitioned from YouTube anonymity to a string of No. 1 records. This includes 2015’s “Beauty Behind the Madness” — which was the most streamed album on Spotify in 2015 and among the most streamed albums in 2016 — and 2016’s “Starboy,” which topped the charts in the U.S. and Canada, as well as other territories.
He now stars and executive produces in the HBO series “The Idol.”
Ryan Reynolds Net Worth: $350 Million
If there was an award for snarkiest Canadian, Ryan Reynolds would certainly win it. Reynolds got his start on television — including a show on Nickelodeon — and graduated to the silver screen in comedies like “Van Wilder: Party Liaison” and “Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle.”
Reynolds’ mocking ways helped land him the role of Deadpool, which made a whopping $783 million at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo. He is set to reprise the role in the upcoming “Deadpool 3.”
Shania Twain Net Worth: $400 Million
You can’t get more American than country music. But not all country music stars are from the U.S. of A. Take Shania Twain, who hails from Windsor, Ontario, for example.
Twain’s album “Come on Over” included hits like “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!,” “You’re Still the One” and “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and sold more than 40 million copies. Hits like that and five Grammy awards have helped make Twain one of the richest country music stars.
Céline Dion Net Worth: $800 Million
When she was just a teen, Céline Dion’s manager — and late husband — Rene Angelil mortgaged his house to fund her debut album. It was a good bet, considering Dion now sits on a Northern music empire valued at $800 million.
Dion has released an incredible 26 studio albums, seven live albums, 17 compilation albums and 21 box sets. Her voice is associated with some of the world’s most recognized songs, including “Beauty and the Beast” and “My Heart Will Go On.”
With seven Grammy awards, 200 million albums sold around the world and a popular Las Vegas residency under her belt, Dion makes Canada proud.
More From GOBankingRates
- The Great Wealth Transfer: How Baby Boomers Are Passing on Trillions to Heirs
- 9 Things You Should Never Buy at Thrift Stores
- 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
- 48 Easy Things You Can Do To Live Better and Save Money
All net worths and salary figures are according to Celebrity Net Worth, an online resource for celebrity finances.
BEFORE YOU GO
See Today's Best
Banking Offers
Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.
Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.
For our full Privacy Policy, click here.