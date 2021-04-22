Where Are They Now: Richest Reality Stars of the 2000s

Heidi Montag Net Worth: $300,000

Known for: "The Hills"

Heidi Montag rose to fame as Lauren Conrad's best friend-turned-frenemy on the MTV reality television show "The Hills," on which she appeared from 2006 to 2010. Though Montag reportedly earned $100,000 per episode in 2009, according to The Daily Beast, she squandered her fortune by spending millions on a designer wardrobe, a full security staff, fancy wine and a string of infamous plastic surgeries.

Although she burned through her MTV cash flow, the one thing she did leave the reality show with is her husband, Spencer Pratt, who also appeared on the hit series as her on-and-off love interest. The couple eloped in Mexico in November 2008 before making their marriage official with a stateside wedding in April 2009. The couple welcomed their first child, son Gunner Stone, in October 2017.

Montag is now getting a second chance at reality star fame and fortune: She's appearing on the reboot of "The Hills," which premiered on MTV in June 2019.

